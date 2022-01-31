COVINGTON, INDIANA — The Covington Community Foundation is honored to announce that the Mandy Stanton Cancer Fund has been established by her husband Wm. Scott Stanton, according to information from the foundation.
Mandy passed away Aug. 9, 2021, after a 9-year one month long hard battle with cancer. Mandy was a 30-year plus real estate agent in the Terre Haute market with RE/MAX and she received numerous awards and sat on many local and state real estate boards in her life. She also worked for Covington Foods, Inc. as a produce manager at the Covington County Market. Mandy raised two children in Terre Haute before moving to the Covington community and marrying Scott.
Mandy had breast cancer that had metastasizedto her bones and was stage 4 from the first time she was diagnosed. The cancer then spread to her brain in the summer of 2021 and that is what eventually took her life. Mandy was a fun, happy go lucky lady that always had an infectious smile on her no matter how bad she felt. She always would tell people that the “Good Lord” and her Dr. Huh was taking care of her and that neither of them was ready for her to go yet. Mandy always could make a friend in everyone she met.
Mandy had a desire and passion to promote cancer awareness and often told anyone that would listen, especially women, to get a mammogram and not to wait. Mandy did not want anyone to go through what she was going through if she could help them in anyway. She was also an advocate for suicide prevention after losing her son Levi to suicide in 2015.
Mandy fought her battle with cancer with grace and had a great love for her family, friends, co-workers, and anyone she would meet. She was given just two years at the most and said she would prove them all wrong and do her best to beat back the cancer and live as long as she could. Mandy worked up until two weeks before her passing – a true testament to the strong loving and caring will that she had for life.
All donations to the Mandy Stanton Cancer Fund will be utilized to assist in: providing workshops, presentations, seminars and special events in Fountain County associated with the awareness, early detection and prevention of cancer; collaborations with health departments, hospitals and wellness clinics; publicity efforts such as promotional brochures, videos and activities associated with: Cancer Week, Immunization Drives, Eat Healthy & Get Active, Be Safe in the Sun, Stay Away from Tobacco, Family Medical History and Get Regular Cancer Screenings; provide support to non-profit organizations that can assist in providing services to cancer patients (transportation, hair products – wigs, turbans, scarfs, mastectomy products, etc.); and other awareness, early detection and prevention of cancer activities not mentioned above.
Donations to the Mandy Stanton Cancer Fund may be made online at www.wicf-inc.org or mailed to: Covington Community Foundation, Attn: Mandy Stanton Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 175, Covington, IN 47932.