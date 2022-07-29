M.S.D. of Warren County

M.S.D. of Warren County announces the first official day for students in the 2022-23 school year will be Aug. 10. All schools will begin the day at the normal time for each building. Students will attend school for a full day. Enrollment for MSD of Warren County is projected to be at the highest point in over 20 years at 1,400, according to information from the district.

All teachers and staff will officially report at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 9 to the Seeger Cafeteria. A full staff welcome and continental breakfast will take place beginning at 7:30. Building principals will meet with staff following the welcome.

Trending Food Videos