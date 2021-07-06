M.S.D. of Warren County announces the first official day for students in the 2021-22 school year will be Aug. 11. All schools will begin the day at the normal time for each building. Students will attend school for a full day. Enrollment in the district is expected to increase to more than 1,350 students, according to information from the district.
All teachers and staff will officially report at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 10, to the Seeger Cafeteria. A full staff welcome and continental breakfast will take place beginning at 7:30. Building principals will meet with staff following the welcome.
Students are reminded to bring book rental receipts on the first day of school to ensure issuance of their books in each class. Outstanding fees from the previous year must be paid in full to avoid bills being turned over for collection. Textbook assistance is available but it is the responsibility of families to fill out the necessary forms.
Students new to the School District should contact their respective building principals for enrollment prior to the first day of school. Transfer requests must be approved by the Central Office prior to enrollment. Listed below are phone numbers for each building:
Seeger Jr. Sr. High School — 893-4445
Williamsport Elementary — 762-2500
Pine Village Elementary — 385-2651
Warren Central Elementary — 893-4525
Central Office — 762-3364
School Offices are open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Specific information will be issued by each building principal. The complete school calendar may be picked up at any of the schools when book rental is paid or on the corporation website,www.msdwarco.k12.in.us. Book rental may be paid July 29 and July 30. Offices will be open until 6 p.m. on July 29.
Book rental fees will be as follows: Kindergarten through 6th grade — $115, Grades 7 through 12 will be determined by course selection. All basic meals will be free to begin the 2021-22 school year. Normal meal prices remained unchanged at $1.75 for breakfast, $2.25 for lunch, and $0.40 for milk.
Students in all elementary schools will receive their room assignments at the time they pay their book rental fees. Staff members will be available to direct students to their classrooms. Junior and senior high school students should report to the Seeger Office to register for classes.
Regarding bus transportation, parents should check with their respective bus drivers as to the approximate pick-up time. Full day kindergarten students will be transported to and from school via the normal bus routes. New students may contact Mr. Beyer, Assistant Superintendent, at the M.S.D. office to determine their bus route and driver (762-3364).
It is strongly recommended that parents see that book rental fees are paid in advance to prevent any delay or confusion for your child on their first day of school. Information regarding the qualification for free/reduced textbooks will be available to all parents at the time specified to pay book rental. School supplies will be purchased by the school corporation for students.
Please make sure that your child is properly immunized. This is required by the state of Indiana for attendance to school.
M.S.D. of Warren County continues to improve course offerings and extra-curricular facilities along with fielding competitive teams. Without the dedication, compassion, and hard work of the students, parents and staff of Warren County this would not be possible. All staff within Warren County will strive to make 2021-2022 an exceptional experience for all students, reads the information from the district.