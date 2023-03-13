Group

Photo contributed

Warren County residents will soon have a place to gather and connect if this crowdfunding campaign reaches its goal of raising $50,000 by April 24, 2023. If successful, the project led by the Warren County Youth Council will receive a matching grant as part of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s (IHCDA) My Community, My Vision (MCMV) program, according to information provided.

 Photo contributed

WILLIAMSPORT, Ind. (Mar. 8, 2023) – Warren County residents will soon have a place to gather and connect if this crowdfunding campaign reaches its goal of raising $50,000 by April 24, 2023. If successful, the project led by the Warren County Youth Council will receive a matching grant as part of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s (IHCDA) My Community, My Vision (MCMV) program, according to information provided.

“Communities across Indiana thrive on vibrant, dynamic ideas that bring citizens together around the pursuit of common goals,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “We need young leaders to join these discussions, and through My Community, My Vision, future decision-makers can make their ideas a reality. Through their involvement, students will learn about the planning process and the collaborative efforts required to create and maintain strong communities.”

Tags