WILLIAMSPORT, Ind. (Mar. 8, 2023) – Warren County residents will soon have a place to gather and connect if this crowdfunding campaign reaches its goal of raising $50,000 by April 24, 2023. If successful, the project led by the Warren County Youth Council will receive a matching grant as part of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s (IHCDA) My Community, My Vision (MCMV) program, according to information provided.
“Communities across Indiana thrive on vibrant, dynamic ideas that bring citizens together around the pursuit of common goals,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “We need young leaders to join these discussions, and through My Community, My Vision, future decision-makers can make their ideas a reality. Through their involvement, students will learn about the planning process and the collaborative efforts required to create and maintain strong communities.”
Funds from the campaign will be used to turn an empty downtown space into a nonprofit community coffee shop.
“This project is important not only to our students but also to our community. Students are working hard to develop a project that they and their fellow community members can use for years to come,” said Matt Commons, adult supervisor, Seeger teacher, and county council member. “This will ideally create a sense of ownership and responsibility for our students now and those that follow them, giving them a reason to return to Warren County as adults, with the hope they continue to participate in and grow our great community.”
“The students didn’t just think about what they wanted, but thought about what all members of the community wanted and how they could help fill a gap in our current community amenities,” said Michele Stucky, Warren County Community Foundation Director and one of the adult supervisors of the group. “They looked at the new Warren County Comprehensive Plan and focused on the key findings from the community input and research section and the vision and guiding principles section. I am proud of their hard work and how the result will positively impact the community.”
My Community, My Vision (MCMV) is a youth-driven placemaking partnership between the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) and Patronicity. In collaboration with the Indiana Philanthropy Alliance (IPA) and Accelerate Indiana Municipalities (AIM) Youth Council Networks, cohorts of youth council students participate in a semester-long program focused on asset-based community development, stakeholder engagement, and placemaking.
Student youth council teams, alongside their foundation or local unit of government sponsor, will utilize CreatINg Places funds. The CreatINg Places program began in 2016, projects have raised more than $7.5 million in public funds and an additional $6.3 million in matching IHCDA funds. The program is available to projects located in Indiana communities. Non-profit entities (with 501c3 or 501c4 status) and Local Units of Government are eligible to apply. Eligible projects must have a minimum total development cost of $10,000, where the recipient will receive $5,000 in IHCDA matching funds should it successfully raise $5,000 through Patronicity. IHCDA will provide matching grant funds up to $50,000 per project.