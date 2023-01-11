Terri Wargo’s long career at the West Lebanon-Pike Township Public Library was an unexpected one.
Wargo, who will soon retire from her position at the library, recently looked back on her career and shared a few of her memories.
Wargo got her start at the library in 1987 when her neighbor, who was the president of the West Lebanon Library at the time, approached her about applying to serve as library director.
She was a stay-at-home mom at the time, but her son was getting ready to go into kindergarten and she decided it was time for her to go back to work.
Becoming library director wasn’t the field she expected to go into.
“He said ‘We’re looking for a new library director,’ so I applied and I got it,” Wargo said. “Last thing I’d ever thought I’d go into.”
Prior to starting a family, Wargo had served as an elementary education school teacher for one year before moving onto a position at a finance company in Danville, Ill. Once she had her son, she stayed home to care for him.
When the library position opened up, Wargo said the library wasn’t far to drive, so she decided to try it out.
Wargo said her experience as a teacher came in handy when it came to presenting kids programs at the library such as the library’s summer reading programs.
Aside from a part-time worker, Wargo said she was responsible for handling pretty everything at the library.
“At the library, I did about everything,” she said. “There was a part-time person and I was full-time.”
Asked to share some of her memories from her time as library director, Wargo laughed as she told the story of a boy who visited around the time they first started offering VHS for check-out at the library.
Wargo said one of the tapes was from the “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” cartoon.
“This little boy comes in and he says ‘Chip ‘n Dale!’ That’s what my mom goes and sees all the time!’” Wargo said with a laugh. “I said ‘No, it’s not the Chippendales dancers.’ That was a real memorable one.”
Wargo also recalled when computers were first starting to get popular and kids were hanging out at the library.
Wargo remembered an instance when one of the kids who was hanging out at the library had angered someone prior to coming to the library and that person decided to come after them with a baseball bat.
When the person showed up outside the library while the kids were hanging out in front, Wargo rushed the kids inside before anything could happen.
“I said ‘Kids get in that library!’” she said. “Nothing bad happened but that was kind of scary. That was probably about the scariest thing that happened.”
Beyond this, Wargo recalled the time a car ran into the side of the library.
“There was a football game out at Seeger and a kid was going very fast and hit the railroad tracks, got airborne and hit the side of the library,” she said. “And we didn’t even realize it because we came in a different way.”
She said they didn’t realize it had happened until someone pointed it out to them.
Another memory centered around bees.
“Then we had bees swarming inside the library,” she said.
Wargo said they consulted an exterminator about getting rid of the bees, but the exterminator said there was no sense in even trying to remove them because the library needed to be tuckpointed in order to prevent them from coming back.
“So every day we were scooping up a couple of handfuls of bees,” she said.
Wargo said the library has had a lot of improvements made to it during her career there.
“We’ve done a lot of work on the library since I started,” she said. “That’s one thing I’m proud of.”
Wargo said the library used to have some pretty severe drafts.
“It was either really hot or really cold,” she said.
Wargo said they got those problems fixed in 2001 when the library was renovated.
She said they added onto the library to make it handicap accessible by installing a lift. The move also made more room for computers in the library.
Wargo spoke about the library has changed during her tenure and computers have represented the most significant change.
“When I first started you had a little typewriter there and you’d type out the title of the book, the author of the book and maybe a subject and when it was printed and that was it,” she said.
With the rise of computers, Wargo said librarians had to fill out a lot more information in the course of their duties and keep up with advances in technology.
“The technology...that was one of the reasons I’m ready to retire,” she said laughing. “It got a lot more complicated. So the technology has really changed a lot.”
Beyond technological changes, Wargo feels that kids aren’t as interested in visiting the library as they once were.
“Kids used to come in all the time,” she said. “There were the ones that loved to read and they were in there every other day.”
Wargo feels that changes to school programs when it came to reading affected how often kids would come to the library.
She said she understands that programs like the Accelerated Reader and Reading Counts programs were designed to try and get every student to read, but she feels the programs made reading into another homework assignment.
“Well, reading became homework, so that killed a lot of the enthusiasm for reading for kids coming to the library and reading,” Wargo said.
Student interest levels when it comes to using the computers at the library has also tapered off over the years as well.
“When they first came out, we had waiting lines because we only had four computers,” she said. “Now just about everyone has a computer so the kids don’t come in as much it’s the adults who come in who don’t computers at home or can’t get internet or something.”
Asked what aspect of her job she’ll miss once she retires, Wargo laughed and singled out the children’s books at the library.
“I loved when I’d order them and they’d get in because they were fast reads,” she said. “I used to take them home and read them to my grandkids. Well, they’re too old now to read to. The kid’s books are so cute now compared to when I was little. They’re so funny. I just really enjoy the kid’s books.”
Wargo said her successor as library director, Kirra Reed, has promised to let her know when the cute kid’s books come in so she can read them.
Wargo plans on helping out her son on the farm and with her grandchildren in her retirement.
Wargo will also continue her work with the Warren County Historical Society.
Part of her work for the group includes opening the society’s building, located at 12 Midway St, Williamsport, across from REMC, each Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Wargo has served as president of the society since 2000.
“I went to a meeting then I went to another meeting then I got elected president,” she said. “So I figure I’m president for life. I enjoy history. I’ve always enjoyed history.”
Wargo said there is a lot of work to do with the historical society because it had been closed for a long time.
She said there had been a core group that had gotten together during the 1960’s but as they got older and moved on leaving few people to carry on the work of the society in the modern day.
Wargo said it’s difficult to get people interested in history and involved with the historical society, pointing out that the problem is present at historical societies across the state.
Wargo wants to get the historical society’s artifacts organized and help drum up more interest in their work around the area.
Asked about her work with the historical society, Wargo said she enjoys it when students take their annual trip to visit the historical society.
She said the girls tend to fixate on the animal pelts that are on display while the boys immediately focus on the antique guns that are featured.