Library Director Pic 1.jpg

Photo by Jordan Crook

Terri Wargo, longtime West Lebanon-Pike Township Library director, stands with one of the displays she set up at the Warren County Historical Society in Williamsport. Wargo will soon retire from her position at the library.

 Photo by Jordan Crook

Terri Wargo’s long career at the West Lebanon-Pike Township Public Library was an unexpected one.

Wargo, who will soon retire from her position at the library, recently looked back on her career and shared a few of her memories.

