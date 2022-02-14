Warren County is ready for a new comprehensive plan, its first since 1979, which could help as officials apply for state and federal grants.
Public officials recently completed their strategic plan, as part of the process, and held two meetings for the public’s input.
Anyone who didn’t get to attend or who wants to add their thoughts should complete the online survey that’s available on the front page of the Warren County website.
An optional, second survey at the end asks questions about broadband access. They are also available on the Warren County Comprehensive Plan Facebook page.
County Commissioner Clay Andrews last year attended the state’s annual Commissioner Conference in Indianapolis, where he met Montgomery County commissioners, who’d just worked through a comprehensive plan.
After that meeting, Andrews returned home and started working with Ben Dispennett, Executive Director of the Local Economic Development Organization.
Dispennett said Monday that the average person can complete the online survey in 10 minutes, with questions from zoning to roads, housing and other major needs.
“Every county needs to have a good housing plan, at this point,” he said.
The comprehensive plan should be reviewed and updated every five years, Dispennett said. The process started with completing a strategic plan last year.
HWC Engineering was hired to complete the comprehensive plan. They are well-known for completing county comprehensive plans, he said, and have been heavily involved in water, sewer and infrastructure projects in the county. The group also took a two-hour driving tour of the county to kick off the project, he said.
“Making sure people in the towns know about this has been a key challenge to us,” he said.
A draft will probably be ready by April, with another public session to get feedback and then again in June, before final adoption.
Andrews said the timing was right for the county, in terms of future development, thanks to federal Covid 19 monies and economic development payments from the wind farm.
He said officials’ priorities might differ from residents, so that makes the online survey important to hear from everyone.
“Mostly for me it’s with infrastructure,” he said. With those priorities, Andrews mentioned water in Pine Village, broadband everywhere, natural gas in West Lebanon and water in State Line City.
With some grants now, applicants are expected to have some formal type of comprehensive plan, he said. That allows the government to see applicants’ direction and expectations for spending the money.
A steering committee was formed of Commission and Council members, and the president of the zoning board.
The public input meetings were a big success.
“We had more engagement than I ever thought we would,” Andrews said. “Every room has been full. We targeted certain people to come and they came.
“I’m really excited to keep developing it.”
This plan is for 20 to 30 years down the road, he said, so they can refer back to it as they make progress forward.
As Warren County deals with population losses and gains, Dispennett said, the comprehensive plan will act as a guide.
“We have one of the oldest populations for average age, in the region,” he said, “so we need to do more work in attracting and retaining younger people.”