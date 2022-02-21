Editor’s note: This story first appeared in the Feb. 17, 2022, edition of the News-Gazette in Winchester, Indiana, newspaper, which is a sister paper to this newspaper. Indiana House Bill 1134, if passed, would pertain to all schools in Indiana. This story is being reprinted to give our readers more information about what the bill will mean throughout the state.
INDIANA — Currently Indiana House Bill 1134: Education Matters, a bill that aims at providing transparency to parents when it comes to their child’s education, amongst other topics in regards to education, is currently making its way through the house and senate. The bill, which has brought much criticism by educators, is co-authored by District 33 State Representative J.D. Prescott.
With much conversation being had by both those for and against the bill, The (Winchester, Indiana) News Gazette reached out to Prescott to see if he would agree to a Question and Answer type article to bring some clarity to the bill’s goals. Prescott agreed therefore The News Gazette asked readers to submit comments, questions and concerns they had in regards to House Bill 1134.
Although the bill is still changing, Prescott took the same set of questions previously submitted and has responded to those. Due to the change in language and amendments by the Senate, however, some questions may have now become irrelevant in their original form. Those questions and answers are as follows:
1 — How does this bill help the students of District 33?
The intent of the bill is to provide transparency to parents on what information is being taught in the classroom. This will help ensure that the material being used is appropriate for the classroom and libraries.
2- What is this bill teaching students if parents can opt-out of numerous lessons a year? If a student grows up thinking they can “get out” of something they don’t like, what happens when they have to follow the speed limit, work, or participate in jury duty?
Opt-out portions have been removed from the bill with the Senate amendment.
3 — Why did none of the questions in your constituent survey pertain to this piece of legislation if it was an issue that you felt strongly enough to co-author?
Constituent input is incredibly important, and surveys are only one way I measure feedback. Survey questions cannot and do not encompass all legislation considered by the General Assembly, and the lack of any survey topic does not mean I’m any less supportive.
4 — For many students, school is their safe space. They come from abusive homes, and teachers are the one adult in their life who they trust to talk about serious issues such as suicidal thoughts and the emotional trauma they have experienced. This bill prevents teachers from discussing these matters with students without parental permission. The bill does allow for “emergencies” but fails to define those. How will this bill help students who have been not only experiencing the mental hardships brought on by the COVID pandemic, but may also be experiencing problems at home if teachers cannot even broach the topic for fear of breaking the law?
This bill will not prohibit teachers from handling these emergency situations.
5 — How do you feel your bill will strengthen IRead/ILearn scores while dismissing extra remediation time in the classroom?
If passed, this bill would not impact state standards or teachers’ ability help students get on track academically.
6 — If the bill passes, how do you expect teachers to remediate students during unforeseen circumstances? examples: virtual days, quarantine, social issues within the classroom
Under this bill, teachers would be able to remediate students as normal.
7 — I am one of the few black educators in this region. Growing up in southern Georgia, I lived through Jim Crow and some of the ugliness of that time period. I often use some of the stories of my individual hardships to help motivate my students as they enter the adult world. With this bill passing, will this silence the history and experiences that I have had?
This bill does not limit the teaching of any historical events.
8 — Who will be on the Curriculum Advisory Committee in each school system?
Parent-teacher curriculum advisory committees would be optional under the Senate amendment and members would be appointed by the local school board. The committees would be advisory only, and may review and recommend curricular materials.
9 — There are over 800 job openings posted on the Indiana Education Job Bank. With the shortage of teachers in Indiana, what does this bill do to encourage new teachers to take positions and current teachers to stay when the bill adds so many restrictions and additional work for teachers with no extra pay?
The goal of this legislation is to improve transparency and empower Hoosier parents. This bill tries to find the balance between parents across the state who made clear that they want to know what’s being taught in classrooms and teachers who need flexibility to do their jobs. Under the Senate amendment, teachers would not be required to post academic plans for the year. While the vast majority of schools already post curriculum materials to an online portal, the bill would simply ensure all schools use a learning management portal and allow parents to access their child’s curriculum.
10 — If this is truly good for students, why are private schools not included in this legislation?
Private schools have a completely different operational structure than public schools. All traditional public and public charter schools are included in the bill.