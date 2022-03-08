Fountain County dispatchers and the coroner will be the first offices to expand into the old Maple Corner Restaurant building in Covington.
The county purchased the building to use as a courthouse annex, said Commissioner Tim Shumaker.
The contents of the property will be auctioned off March 12 with a wide variety of restaurant equipment and heirlooms from the historic property.
Along with The Beef House, Covington’s Maple Corner helped make the community known for its restaurants, Shumaker said. According to some of the information found at the restaurant building, it was founded in 1931 by Bill and Sadie Young as a road house. Jim and Jean Cunningham owned it for many years and it became known for its Tiffany-style lamps and windows. The 1931 filling station and restaurant was known for its catfish, Shumaker said, and there were cabins on the property that people could rent for a night. A newspaper clipping from that era even talks about the time “two bandits” robbed the establishment and were captured by a Covington “posse” hours later. According to the framed newspaper clipping the owner, William J. Young, and son William J. Young, Jr., were on duty and were robbed at gunpoint, the bandits made off with $25 from the cash register before tying up the owner and son. Young was able to get free and “gave a general alarm." Several lawmen of the day formed the posse and soon caught the robbers a few miles up the road not long after the robbery.
It was James and Jean Cunningham who expanded the restaurant. Some of the memorabilia in the restaurant notes that James Cunningham was the owner of the restaurant for 31 years and during that time he expanded it from 50 seats to “a 500 seat landmark destination for steak and seafood fine dining”. Shumaker said the restaurant was known, in part, for its homemade loaves of bread, that came with the meal. Through the years Maple Corner was featured in different several newspapers and magazines.
Greg Clingan Auction and Real Estate LLC is conducting the sale for the Fountain County Commissioners. The Tiffany-style lamps, a wide assortment of kitchen equipment, glassware, silverware, chairs, tables and other items will be sold. A large Hummel Goebel Merry Wanderer will be sold, along with pool tables and other collectibles.
“The county purchased this building off of Chris and Lori Marxmiller,” Shumaker said, noting that the couple is originally from Covington and Lori worked at the restaurant. “When the Cunninghams retired Mike Stump purchased the building and ran a restaurant a lot like Maple Corner for a couple of years, maybe three, maybe four. Then he closed it. Then the Marxmillers bought it and they did a little different type of restaurant than what Maple Corner originally was.” Once COVID hit and it was tough to get employees, Shumaker said, the Marxmillers, who were living out of state, decided they should sell.
“It was for sale for several months and the county purchased it in January of 2022 for $425,000,” he said. “It’s going to be more or less a courthouse annex.
“We are going to move our 9-1-1 and coroner’s office in here. That will be the first stage of the construction,” he said. “9-1-1 is currently in the county courthouse. It never should have been put in the county courthouse. They are in a probably 300 or 400 foot square room. It’s just too crowded. They work 12-hour shifts. There are two dispatchers on duty per shift. “I just learned yesterday that they should have 250 square foot a piece, minimum, and that’s without any office space or break space or anything. Just for a dispatcher (to work). That’s kind of state guidelines.” He said the current situation is much less than that.
“We built a new jail four or five years ago. 9-1-1 should have been moved to that jail, but the commissioners at that time decided that wasn’t a good idea. So therefore that left the current commissioners looking for a place for 9-1-1. We’ve looked around for a couple of years and there just wasn’t any place. There was a study that was presented to the commissioners. It was basically a 10,000 sure foot building and the approximate cost on it was going to be $2.6 million. It would have sat where the old jail currently sits in Covington,” he said. “That was shot down pretty quick because for 10,000 square foot for $2.6 million, that’s kind of a tough one to swallow when you just built a new jail for $17 million that you could have incorporated 9-1-1 into and been pennies on the dollar.”
Shumaker said along with 9-1-1, the coroner’s office will be incorporated into the annex. “Our coroner doesn’t have an office,” he said. “He will now have a place for the pathologist to come in and do autopsies, and a walk-in cooler. This building has five walk-in coolers. We’re selling four of them and he’s keeping one for his office. “
Shumaker said the Maple Corner buildings 20,000 square feet. The $425,000 used to purchase the building was county funds. To renovate the building the county will use American Rescue Plan funds for the renovating of it. “So that will not be local tax dollars, that’s federal tax dollars,” he said. “In today’s world with prices being what they are, we are shooting for $750,000 or under for the remodel. We’d have a total of about $1.1 million or $1.2 million in the building and have a much more functioning building.
“I would like to think that the taxpayers, if they understood the situation, appreciate that we are trying to save money here and not spend $2.6 million when we think we can get into one for $1.1 million, $1.2 million, and only $425,000 of that is quote unquote local dollars. We’re trying to do the right thing.”
He said the Maple Corner building could house several other county offices but the 9-1-1 and coroner offices will be first, with others possibly moving down the road. Some of the offices at the courthouse are not handicap accessible, he said, while the restaurant building is.
What has been known as the Peacock Room, because of the large stained glass windows on one wall, will become the commissioners and council meeting room.
The current commissioners and council room is L-shaped, he said. “We have people down a hallway and they can’t even see what’s going on, they just have to listen. So we are very crowded for space there, too.”
The bar area will be kept, he said, for a meeting room and employee lounge. What as the kitchen area will be the site for the new 9-1-1 area because of the firewalls and reinforcement. Shumaker said they expect the have people come to the sale March 12 from at least 100 miles away. After the sale, he said the county will be working with a 9-1-1 consultant, who will help with the design, and then probably an architect and others who will help get the building renovated for its new use.