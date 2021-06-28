The Attica-Williamsport Rotary club honored Judy Bush recently by dedicating a bench in her memory.
Judy passed away August 10, 2020 after a three year battle with cancer. Judy had a 46-year career in public education starting as a math teacher at Woodrow Wilson Junior High School in Terre Haute in 1965 and later becoming Dean of Girls.
In 1973 daughter Christina came along and after a leave she went back as a teacher at Chauncy Rose Junior High School. She joined the staff at Terre Haute North Vigo High School in 1977 as a Dean of Students. From then until 1999 she was a Counselor, Head Counselor, Assistant Principal and Principal. In 1999 she accepted the position as Superintendent for the Attica Consolidated School Corporation.
She remained there until she retired in 2011. Being in Attica was one of the highlights of her career. She was always supportive of students and teachers and saw the good in each person. Judy joined the Attica-Williamsport Rotary Club in 2001 after giving a program for them as the new school Superintendent.
She viewed Rotary as one of the most worthwhile organizations for doing good in the world. She served two terms as club President, District 6560 Assistant Governor and District Foundation Committee. She made many Rotary friends in central Indiana. After moving south, Judy and her husband John visited the Bedford Rotary Club and then transferred membership from the Attica-Williamsport Rotary Club. In 2011, Judy became the secretary for the Bedford Rotary Club which included providing a weekly article for the newspaper. Bedford Rotary had inbound and outbound Rotary Youth Exchange students every year going back to 1989.
Judy volunteered to be a part of that program and enjoyed getting to know the students and families of students going to other countries for a year or inbound coming here for a year to experience life in America. Her previous association with many good Rotary friends in District 6560 and her years of volunteer leadership work in District 6580 culminated in Judy being chosen to become the District Governor for Rotary year 2017-18.
She viewed this as a great honor and worked hard to do the best job for all the Rotary clubs in Southern Indiana. She worked with the District Governors (and many volunteer members) from northern Indiana (6540) and central Indiana (6560) to have an ALL Indiana Rotary conference in Indianapolis. The first all Indiana conference since 1938. Judy and John attended the Toronto Rotary International Convention in June of 2018.
At the dedication of the bench, Pastor Darlene DeHaai read a poem and said a prayer. Superintendent Dr. Sheri Hardman shared stories for Attica staff members about Judy and talked about building projects that Judy was instrumental in. Joe Collings, the current Rotary District governor, read the poem "The Dash". Mark Mason spoke about some memories of Judy as did Past Rotary District Governor Judy Hollander. Michele Stucky shared stories of other Rotary members about the giving and selfless nature of Judy's personality. Then John Bush shared some very fond memories of his and Judy's time in Attica. The bench is located just outside the doors to enter the auditorium.