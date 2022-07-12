Lafayette, IN- On June 16, 2022, 18 new troopers graduated from the 82nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy after completing 23 weeks of intense training, according to information from Indiana State Police. The recruits completed more than 1,100 hours of academic and hands-on training in criminal and traffic law, crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, firearms, de-escalation, impaired driving detection, scenario-based training, and other classes necessary for modern policing.
Three of the troopers have been assigned to the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post. They will now begin three months of field training, working alongside several different experienced field training officers. After successfully completing this phase, the troopers will be issued their own police cars and begin solo patrol in the Lafayette District.
Brandon Howell is a native of Ford County, IL, and then moved to Fountain County, IN. Howell attended Fountain Central High School, where he graduated in 2018. After high school, Howell attended Parkland College in Champaign, IL, where he obtained his associate’s degree in 2020. Howell currently resides in Fountain County.
Chelsey Smith is a native of Montgomery County and attended South Montgomery High School, where she graduated in 2014. Smith then attended Ivy Tech College and obtained her associate’s degree in 2017. Smith currently resides in Montgomery County.
Garrett Schroder is a Cass County native and attended Pioneer High School, where he graduated in 2018. Schroder then attended Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in 2020. Garrett is set to reside in Tippecanoe County.
Individuals seeking information on a career as an Indiana State Trooper should visit the website at www.indianatrooper.com. This website will provide a detailed synopsis of the application process, as well as career information about the Indiana State Police Department.