INDIANA STATEHOUSE (April 6, 2022) – Area legislators recently announced the latest recipients of the Hoosier Homestead Award, which recognizes farms that have been owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more, according to information from the program committee.
Two Warren County farms were among the award winners.
The Hoosier Homestead Award Program honors families who have made significant contributions to Indiana agriculture. The program, instituted in 1976, recognizes the impact these family farms have made to the economic, cultural and social advancements of Indiana. Within the past 45 years, more than 5,800 farms have received the honor.
Represented by State Sen. Phil Boots (R-Crawfordsville) and State Reps. Beau Baird (R-Greencastle), Tim Brown (R-Crawfordsville), Alan Morrison (R-Brazil), Sharon Negele (R-Attica) and Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton), nine locally owned farms were honored at the Statehouse:
The Bryant farm in Parke County received a Sesquicentennial Award;
The Bymaster farm in Montgomery County received a Sesquicentennial Award;
The Crooks farm in Parke County received Centennial and Sesquicentennial awards;
The George B. Clawson farm in Warren County received a Centennial Award;
The Hartman farm in Parke County received a Bicentennial Award;
The Hunter farm in Warren County received a Centennial Award;
The Larry Joe and Debra Ann Carter farm in Montgomery County received a Sesquicentennial Award;
The Spitznagel farm in Montgomery County received a Centennial Award; and
The Turpin farm in Boone County received a Centennial Award.
"It's amazing to see so many farms in our community being recognized for more than 100 years of operation, especially when you consider the natural disasters, economic downfalls, wars and other events that have occurred within that time frame," Boots said. "I congratulate these families on their accomplishments and wish them all the best in the future."
"Every year I'm impressed at the number of family farms recognized with Hoosier Homestead awards," Baird said. "These Hoosiers represent a resiliency that's truly special. Their hard work and dedication should be an inspiration to us all."
"Congratulations to these farming families for their endurance and commitment to agriculture," Brown said. "We all need and depend on farmers, and we are fortunate so many Hoosiers are dedicated to the industry."
"These farms symbolize a work ethic that has made Indiana one of the top agricultural states," Morrison said. "I commend their longevity and efforts that make our home the Heartland of America."
"We are incredibly fortunate to have so many dedicated farmers who have committed years of their lives to serving our state," Negele said. "They work extremely hard on a daily basis and contribute greatly to Indiana's economy and heritage, and we thank them for all that they do."
"To endure through the profound changes in our country over the last 100 years and more is nothing short of remarkable," Thompson said. "It is my hope that family farms like these remain in operation for many more years, providing vital agricultural products that make our economy strong."
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres or produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. The award distinctions are Centennial, Sesquicentennial and Bicentennial – for 100, 150 and 200 years respectively.
Two Hoosier Homestead award ceremonies are held each year – one at the Statehouse in April and one at the State Fair in August. To learn more about the program or to apply for a Hoosier Homestead award, visit www.in.gov/isda/2337.htm.