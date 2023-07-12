The Williamsport-Washington Township Public Library will present a Mini Comic Con Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 28 E. Second St. in Williamsport.
Library Director Chris Brown discussed the plans for the Mini Comic Con with the Review Republican Tuesday afternoon.
“Comic Con, we’ve been doing it for close to 10 years,” he said. “We have vendors set up and there will be everything from action figures to comic books.”
Brown said there will also be superhero-themed craft activities for participants to enjoy and a visit from an author from Indiana. Beyond that, there will be concessions and games such as Sci-Fi Bingo and video games.
He said there will also be panels for visitors to enjoy.
“This year’s panel discussion is ‘Star Wars vs. Star Trek,’” he said. “We’ll have different people from the community in and, of course, anybody can come to those and voice what they think.”
Asked how people have responded to the Mini Comic Con program in the past, Brown said it’s been a popular event.
“There’ll be anywhere from 100 to 200 people come through,” he said.
Brown said many people come to the comic con in cosplay and there is a contest for the best cosplay. This year’s prize for best costume in various different categories is a $25 gift certificate.
“That’s always a big draw,” he said. “I love to see people come to the library dressed up as their favorite character.”
Brown said there will also be a discussion on upcoming activities and events at the library such as the “Making of a Hero” class Brown will be teaching that will start September 20. He said the “Making of a Hero” class will be a month-long class that will meet each Wednesday for two hours and, at the end of the month, participants can either have a costume made for cosplay, write an origin story for a superhero or a villain, do a comic book panel page or make an action figure.
“We’ll walk them through every step it takes to do those things,” he said.
Brown said they haven’t had the class since the pandemic, so he’s looking forward to getting it started again.
Overall, Brown said the Mini Comic Con is just a lot of fun.
“It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “The kids love it. The adults love it.”
He said the library loves to do programs related to sci-fi or pop culture.
“We love to do things in the library that are sci-fi or pop culture-oriented,” he said.
Brown outlined some of the programs they offer including Chess Club and Anime Club. He said they have a Dungeons & Dragons Club but they are currently looking for a new dungeon master, the person who officiates the game and describes what players are seeing, for the group. Brown encouraged anyone interested in serving in that role to contact the library. He said if they don’t find a new dungeon master for the club soon, there is a module within the video game “Minecraft” that can be used to play Dungeons & Dragons with.
He said they plan to start a new teen-adult program called “Cain’s Jawbone,” which is based around a book written 89-years-ago by one of the greatest puzzle masters of all time. The book centers on a murder mystery, but the pages are out of order and participants are tasked with getting the pages in right order to determine the identity of the victim and the murderer. The program will start Oct. 18.
“Only four people in 89 years have ever solved it,” he said. “We’re excited about that and I think it’ll be fun for people who love mysteries.”
Brown said the kids section of the library in the lower level is filled with items related to science fiction or fantasy, ranging from a life-sized unicorn to a 42-foot-long dragon, with the goal of keeping the children’s imagination running.
“There’s a lot of things downstairs that kids love,” he said. “To keep their imagination running, whether it’s science fiction or fantasy.”
When asked what initially inspired the idea of doing a comic con at the library, Brown said to look around his office which is decorated with numerous shelves of action figures from various comic books and other media.
“If you look around,” he said. “I’m a big fan of superheroes.”
Brown said he’s been collecting comic books and action figures since he was a small boy.
Many of the figures that are displayed in his office were made by Brown himself.
“I’ve made over 500 action figures,” he said. “If they don’t make a character that isn’t very well-known, I will go ahead and make it.”
Brown said he teaches students how to make action figures as part of the “Making of a Hero” class.
Brown credits comic books for inspiring his love of reading which led to his role as library director.
“Comic books turned me into a reader which led me to be a librarian,” he said. “So this is an homage back to my reading roots. I remember the first comic book that I read with my grandmother was a Superman comic book. Then when Justice League came out, I just fell in love with that.”
Brown said the library has a huge collection of graphic novels for patrons to enjoy.
“We have a huge collection of graphic novels,” he said. “Over 2,000 of them.”
The library always celebrates Free Comic Book Day the first Saturday of each May, Brown said, with Blue Moon Comics in Lafayette sponsoring it and providing about 600 comics to hand out.
“What’s a better way to start collecting comics,” he said. “The first one’s free.”
Brown feels that comics are a great way for kids to develop a love of reading and they have the added benefit of getting them away from their phone or computer screens for a time.
“There’s so much online content and books and things like that have to compete now with smart phones and television,” he said.
When he was a child, Brown said there were limited options when it came to television and no internet, so books were the go to for entertainment.
He said this shift in dynamics towards electronics and streaming has affected reading habits with many people now using their phones or other devices to read.
Brown wants to encourage people to take a break from their devices from time-to-time to enjoy the tactile sensation of holding a book in your hands and reading it.
“With the pandemic and the change to electronic things, all those things compete and we’re seeing a big dynamic shift of people reading and how they obtain entertainment, whether it’s streaming or ebooks or audiobooks,” he said. “Which are all fine, but we think you should still have that tactile contact.”
Especially when it comes to children, Brown said, citing studies that have show too much time spent on devices can impede social development for kids.
He said parents need to monitor how much time kids spend in front of screens and encourage their children to read.
“The reading aspect is so important because it is a skill that you will use every day of your life,” he said. “Libraries and books are still relevant and we’re going to find that out if we don’t start watching how are children are using these devices. It’s going to be damaging to a whole generation of young people coming up.”
Brown said fostering a love of reading, especially when kids are out of school, is why programs like the library’s Summer Reading Program are so important.
He said keeping students reading through the summer months keeps their minds active and bridges the gap between the end and the beginning of the school year.
To learn more about Mini Comic Con or any of the other activities the Williamsport-Washington Township Public Library has to offer, visit their Facebook or their website at www.wwtpl.lib.in.us.