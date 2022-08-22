Ag & Natural Resources Educator
Purdue Extension Benton and Warren Co.
Some chores can be done now that will pay off with a healthier lawn next spring.
Seeding. Now is an excellent time to plant new grass to fill in bare patches. As long as you can keep the top layer of soil moist, mid-August to mid-September is the ideal time to start lawn seed. In addition to moisture, grass needs warmth to germinate. If you wait for October or next spring germination will likely be hindered by cool night temperatures. When choosing grass seed to purchase, I would consider annual ryegrass in the mix to be little more than filler. You want perennial turf species, not annuals. Spend a little extra to buy a brand that isn’t loaded with annual ryegrass.
Broadleaf Weed Control. September is the ideal time to kill perennial broadleaf weeds such as dandelions and plantain. The most commonly used herbicide products for lawns contain a mixture of two or three of the following chemicals: 2,4-D, dicamba, MCPP, and triclopyr. If you are trying to control wild violets or creeping Charlie, make sure to choose a mix that includes triclopyr. During the fall, perennial weeds move carbohydrates down to their roots. If a broadleaf herbicide is applied to the weeds, it will also be moved to the roots, allowing the herbicide to kill the entire weed.
Care for Ailing Trees. Those of you with flowering crabapples may be wondering what happened? These ornamental trees are susceptible to a number of fungal pathogens including the fungus that causes apple scab. This year’s wet spring followed by dry summer resulted in many of our crabapple trees now appearing to be near death. The good news is that nearly all of these trees will make a full recovery and look fine next spring. At this time what you can do to help the tree is rake up and discard all of the leaves and branches that fall to the ground. These fungal pathogens overwinter in leaf debris so make sure to destroy it by burning, composting or sending to the landfill.
There are other lawn issues that you might be thinking about tackling now but in fact, are better if put off until next spring. If you have Ash trees that are being injured by the Emerald Ash Borer, you should be able to save the tree with a DIY insecticide application. Trees with trunk diameter of 15” or less are good candidates for treatment. This is something that should be done mid-April to mid-May. If you have patches of crabgrass in your lawn, the best plan of action is to make a map of the infested areas and then treat these areas with a crabgrass preventer in May.