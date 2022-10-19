Guy Corey Jr. is willing to try opportunities that come his way.
The Kingman man embarked on a new opportunity recently at 92 years old — actor.
Attica resident Jeff Gossett got Corey involved with the “Mayberry Man” film. The “Mayberry Man” movie was released last fall and was shown at the Devon Theatre in Attica.
“We took the movies around to several screen theaters to good reviews,” he said. “The movie was released on Amazon Prime and did well. It’s still doing well. The decision was made to continue the story through a series. We once again raised fan money and also had private investors. We raised enough money to do four episodes.
“It is a continuation of the movie. You will see what happens to the characters from the movie. The movie kind of left it open as to what was going to happen to the main characters and some of the sub-characters. So you are going to see more of their stories and where they went. It will land on some streaming platform that is yet to be determined.”
He said the series could wind up on Amazon Prime or some other streaming network.
“We filmed a week in the Danville/North Salem area. Then we did two days in Mt. Airy, North Carolina, Andy Griffith’s hometown, just before the Mayberry Days Festival. They will film about a week in L.A. mid-November. They will start editing, cutting it and doing the sound, color, which will take about a year for the final product to be finished up. We’re looking at a fall of 2023 release,” Gossett said.
Gossett said about a month before filming started there were still roles available. “One of the roles was for Old Man Peterson. The description was for the age from 70 to 85. What they were really looking for was a look. I called up Stark Howell and I said ‘I think I’ve got a guy that will be perfect for this part. He’s going to be 92 soon and I think he has the look you are looking for.”
Corey has a shop where he fixes chain saws and sharpens blades. “I came out here and brought three chains and Junior said ‘I think I can get that done for you real quick.’ I said ‘that’s not really the reason we’re here’. I said ‘I’ve got a proposition for you’. I snuck up on him.”
He said, “I said we are making a movie this fall in about a month. I said you are perfect for the role of Old Man Peterson. I said would you possibly be interested in doing it.”
Corey said, “I said, well I’m 92 and I’ve got nothing to lose so I might just as well do it. Ten years ago I’d have turned it down. I thought it would be fun. And it was. I met a lot of nice people.”
Gossett said he was surprised that Corey agreed. That day they took pictures and some video, having him read through the script. All of that was sent to Stark Howell. It wasn’t too long before Howell responded back saying “That’s the guy.”
Gossett said, “He loved his look. It was exactly what he was looking for. If you remember from “The Andy Griffith Show” you’d see these old farmer-type guys sitting outside the courthouse whittling or something. Junior could have been one of those guys.”
“Ever since I was a kid and about knee high I’ve worn bib overalls,” Corey said. “If I’d have had to dress up I wouldn’t have done it.”
“He had some good dialogue,” Gossett said of Corey’s part. “Not just a couple of words.” In all it was about four pages of the script. “That is a good chunk for somebody who has never acted before.”
Corey said his wife helped him practice.
His part was filmed in the Danville/New Salem area. Gossett said they met at one location and then had to go to another farm and then they started fighting the sundown.
Corey worked with the second and third leads in the film. His part of Old Man Peterson is “the mystical man that helps out the town,” Gossett said. “I can’t give away a whole lot.”
Corey said he’s never acted before, though he might have done a play in high school. He said he did learn he doesn’t want to be in the movie business full time.
The filming was done in one day, through it was a long day. Corey was there to watch other parts being filmed. “I wanted to see what was going on,” he said.
Gossett said they would like to get Corey’s footage to him sometime in the next few months so he can see it.
The movie part has got Corey some attention from local people. “Oh, everybody around is riding me for autographs, kidding me. It’s all in fun. It doesn’t bother me. My kids, they love it. They think it’s great that I was in it.”
Corey and his wife, Zedy, have been married 70 yeas and have four children, two boys and two girls. He has always lived in Fountain County. “I wouldn’t move out of it,” he said.
He worked in timber most of his life. “I grew up in it when I was a kid,” he said. “With dad, team of horses and a crosscut saw. I drove a team of horses down the road when I was eight years old.”
During World War II his dad worked at Harrison Steel. Corey said he hunted rabbits and squirrels, which the family ate. Corey served in the service for two years, then worked a couple of other jobs for a time, but most of the time he was working in the woods and worked at his family’s saw mill, Corey Brothers Saw Mill. “Two brothers started it when I was in Korea and then I joined when I got home.” He served in the 25th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army. He served from 1951-53.
Corey said he likes to keep busy. “I’ve got to do something. I’m busy.”
He had just cut a tree down the day before this interview. “I still cut trees down for people. I just told someone the other day there aren’t too many people who are 92 years old and cutting trees,” he said, noting that he and his brother had always had good skills in cutting down trees. “I enjoyed my work,” he said. “If you don’t enjoy it then you aren’t good at it. There were very few days when I got up that I didn’t want to go to work, even 20 below zero. One time we worked near Rockville when it as 16 below zero and six inches of snow on the ground. All day long. Never went home. Ate dinner in the woods. But I enjoyed it. I still enjoy walking through the woods.”
Corey said he has never smoked or drank alcohol. He had triple bypass surgery 26 years ago. “I got along with that great. Never even know I had it done. I was back to cutting trees in two months,” he said.
Corey said he has always kept his eyes open for opportunities to keep busy. He has reworked equipment to make it more efficient. “We used to overhaul our vehicles,” he said, noting that his older brother was very knowledgeable.
During the filming Gossett said Corey took part in three different scenes. Corey said as time went on he got more used to the filming part. The last scene, which had quite a bit of dialogue, was done in one take.
Gossett said the other actors enjoyed working with Corey. “They were good coaches,” he said.
Corey said the other actors were nice and he enjoyed working with them.
“I have no regrets,” Corey said.
“They were still talking about Junior a week later at Mt. Airy,” Gossett said.
During filming he had three wardrobe changes, which he used his own clothes for. He was put through makeup and worked with the sound man.
When he’s not fixing things for people or acting, Corey said he has an interest in baseball, which he played a lot when he was younger. He and his wife like to travel, and camped a lot, going as far away as Alaska one time.
He said most of his family is in the Fountain County area or not too far away. He’s very proud of them, the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gossett said he was “tickled to death that he said yes” to be part of the series.
“It will be great,” Gossett said. Gossett is also in the film, though the two do not share a scene in it.
“In September of 2023 we will have a red carpet in Danville. We will expect Old Man Peterson to be there,” Gossett said. It is unclear if the whole series will be shown or if they will just show a part of it.