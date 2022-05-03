The family of late Joseph D. Henderson has established the Joseph D. Henderson Family Fund to benefit Covington area youth through the game of golf, according to information from the Covington Community Foundation.
Joe was a 1960 graduate of Covington High School and honorably served in the Navy aboard the USS Haleakala. He pursued a career in Nursing Care Facility Management. Upon retirement Joe could be found pursuing his passions: golf, fishing, travel, and all things family related. He was especially proud of his role assisting the Covington High School golf team as a coach. In keeping with the spirit of Joe’s love for the game of golf the motivation behind this fund is to try to take the rules of the game of golf — honesty, accountability, patience, civility, integrity — as well as the joy of just playing the game, with the hope that these traits will become instilled in a person’s personal life. To that end, and knowing many youth do not have access to the opportunity to learn the game, the family has established the Joseph D. Henderson Family Fund to be accessible to all Covington youths wanting to learn to play golf. Activities may include summer or seasonal golf camps or programs, lessons with a local coach/professional, the purchase of golf clubs, etc. A strong emphasis of the fund is to assist youth who do not have access to the opportunity to gain experience with the game of golf.
Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation states, “The Henderson family has made a very generous contribution to establish this fund. Covington area youth, boys, and girls alike, are going to benefit greatly from this fund for generations to come.”Donations to the Joseph D. Henderson Family Fund Fund may be made online at www.wicf-inc.org or mailed to: Covington Community Foundation, Attn: Joseph D. Henderson Family Fund, P.O. Box 175, Covington, IN 47932.