Kayce Jernagan, a 2018 Seeger graduate, recently won the Future Food All-Stars Challenge at Johnson and Wales University, with her good friend Juls. The pair also won the $10,000 challenge prize.
During the contest, they were mentored by Food Network star Tyler Florence. The entrepreneurship contest, like Shark Tank, pitted the pair against eight other teams, who each developed marketable pitches proposed to a group of potential investors.
Now in her senior year, Jernagan is a Culinary Science major. She soon starts a required internship in Chicago and graduate in May.
She will intern at Highland Baking, in Research & Development. That company develops ideas for sandwiches, using its breads, and pitches to national chain restaurants. Jernagan’s focus during school has been test kitchens.
Before the challenge, she and Juls saw a school advertisement for the contest last spring, when the prize money was just $1,000.
Their idea, Sunflower Kids, was a healthy meal service designed for kids. Juls was the entrepreneurship side and Kayce was the Culinary Science side.
Once each week, starting last spring, they worked on their marketing plan, continuing up to Thanksgiving, and then submitted it. The Top 3 were chosen for the finals. They were then required to create a PowerPoint presentation and pitch, for an audience of 60 people. It was also live-streamed.
“We had to confidently say, ‘Give us $1 million to start this idea,’” Jernagan said.
At that point, they were chosen the top team.
“It was really cool,” she said. “My family was watching on the livestream, everyone was texting, ‘You are doing so good.’ I had all the support from our little county, they don’t even know how much it means to me. It’s amazing.”
Jernagan was part of the bi-county Culinary Arts program at Seeger, where Brian Greene is the Culinary Arts instructor.
“Mr. Greene, he taught me pretty much everything I know,” she said. “He convinced my mom that culinary school could be an actual career.”
She was part of his first Pro-Start Culinary Arts team for the state competition. With that contest, four people were on each team. There was space for two plastic folding tables, 10 feet long each, and two campfire burners. They had 60 minutes to create a three-course meal.
Greene said the Seeger culinary program will be about 10 years old next year. He was generous in complimenting Kayce for being a good team leader, funny and dependable.
Also, he said, she takes advantage of every opportunity.
“If catering, if cooking, she wanted to be here,” he said.
“She’s just one of those people who has a great zest for life. I was really honored to be part of her journey.”
Greene sees 60 Seeger students each day and an additional 15 students for the vocational program, for Seeger, Fountain County and North Vermillion.
The program has grown from traditional home economics kitchens to a commercial facility with prep sinks. They now cater farm bureau dinners, the master gardeners holiday party, touring acts and more.
They also were given a hog cooker/smoker by the wind company and have a lot of exciting equipment for kids, Greene said.
Jernagan added that the Park Program in Warren County was a huge inspiration for her project. She worked closely with kids there, starting at age 16, after attending the park program when she was young.