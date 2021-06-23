WARREN AND VIGO COUNTIES, Ind. – Drivers in Warren and Vigo counties will begin utilizing one of Indiana Department of Transportation’s new Intersection Conflict Warning Systems (ICWS), according to information from INDOT.
The ICWS will be activated at the intersection of State Road 63 and State Road 28 Thursday, June 24 around 10 a.m., weather permitting.
Once completed they will move to Terre Haute and activate the signs located at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Evans Ave.
The primary feature of the ICWS is an added alert for drivers to raise awareness of approaching traffic at two-way stop-controlled intersections. The ICWS uses vehicle detectors under the pavement with fixed and variable messages in signing along with flashing lights to notify drivers on both roads whether there is an approaching or waiting vehicle. The system includes signs and flashing amber warning lights that provide drivers with a real-time warning of vehicles either approaching the intersection on the major road or waiting at the stop sign to enter the intersection from the minor road.
According to the Federal Highway Administration, Intersection Conflict Warning Systems can reduce severe crashes at intersections by 20 to 30 percent.
Drivers should still use caution when travelling through the intersection and obey all posted traffic signs, even when lights are not flashing.
