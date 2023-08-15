The National Park Service awarded $7.275 million in Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants to 11 recipients in 10 states to support economic development through the preservation of historic buildings in rural communities across the country in May of 2022.
With these funds, state, Tribal, local government, and non-profit partners could develop subgrant programs and select individual projects that would support the economic development goals and needs in their communities. View all grant recipients at: https://www.nps.gov/orgs/1207/paul-bruhn-2022.htm
Indiana Landmarks established the Downtown Attica Revitalization Subgrant Program that will provide needed funding to qualified building owners to undertake repair and rehabilitation of their historic buildings.
Attica Main Street will host an informational meeting with Indiana Landmarks for downtown Attica building owners on Thursday, August 17th at 6:00 p.m. at Attica Pizza King to review application materials, grant guidelines, and expected timelines for this generous opportunity.