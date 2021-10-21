Benton County – Indiana State Police and Oxford Police Department conclude a rape investigation with two arrests, according to information from Indiana State Police.
On Oct. 17, 2021, the Oxford Police Department began investigating Jose Ortiz and Jose Alaniz for the alleged rape of a 23-year-old Benton County female. On Oct. 18, 2021, the Oxford Police Department requested the assistance of the Indiana State Police with investigating the crime.
On Oct. 20, 2021, officers from the Indiana State Police and the Oxford Police Department served search and arrest warrants at 610 South Crown Street, in Oxford. Jose Alaniz was located at this address and was arrested without incident. Jose Ortiz was located later at his place of employment and was arrested without incident. Ortiz and Alaniz were both transported to Benton County Jail where they await their initial hearing.
Arrested and preliminary charges are: Jose Ortiz, 21, Oxford, rape - level 3 felony; aiding, inducing or causing rape - level 3 felony; criminal confinement - level 5 felony; and Jose Alaniz, 20, Oxford, rape - level 3 felony; aiding, inducing or causing rape - level 3 felony; criminal confinement - level 5 felony.