COVINGTON, INDIANA – Just after 6:30 a.m. April 1 Indiana State Police and Covington Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle in Covington.
According to police reports, a preliminary investigation by Trooper Thomen revealed a 2002 Dodge Intrepid driven by Rayne Abernathy, 22, of Covington, was traveling eastbound on Liberty Street approaching 4th Street. Abernathy’s vehicle struck a pedestrian, who was identified to be Randall Orr, 74, of Covington. Further investigation revealed Orr was crossing from the north to the south side of Liberty Street.
First Responders arrived on the scene and began to render medical aid. Despite lifesaving efforts, Orr succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Notification to the family has been made.
It was dark out at the time of the crash, and alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash. However, toxicology results are pending at this time.
Trooper Thomen was assisted on the scene by troopers from the Lafayette Post, Fountain County Sheriff’s Department, Covington Police Department, Covington Police Department Chaplain, Fountain County Coroner, Covington Fire Department, and Fountain County EMS.