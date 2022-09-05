The Indiana State Library is pleased to announce that it has received $3,471,810 as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to support libraries and library services in the State of Indiana. ARPA funds are being administered under the Institute of Museum and Library Services’ (IMLS) Grants to States program.
The Indiana State Library will use a majority of these funds to disburse sub-grants to eligible Indiana public and academic libraries. Libraries may request between $5,000 and $100,000 in federal funds. No local cash match is required. The grants are in the form of reimbursement grants. The Williamsport-Washington-Township Public Library will receive over $10,640 for this project.
The purpose of this grant program is to help communities respond to the pandemic, as well as to address related economic and community needs through equitable approaches. Funds can only be spent according to the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA).
The Williamsport-Washington Township Public Library, is pleased to announce that they have received a grant to provide public seating for our amphitheater. There will be three rows of five eight-foot benches with backs in front of the stage, plus there are four six-foot picnic tables for the public to enjoy near the amphitheater. We are also pleased to announce there will be three six-foot long benches with backs around the library for the public to enjoy while using the public Wi-Fi at any time.
This grant will help the library by providing comfortable seating for outdoor programs and accommodate social distancing. Prior to the grant anyone attending programs had to bring their own seating or sit on the ground. Now our patrons will have a place to sit while attending programs that they will enjoy and feel safe doing so. This project is made possible by a grant from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Indiana State Library.
The library had several programs this summer. Programs included The Big Swing Band, Andy and Judy Folk Music Revival, People’s Choice Music, Rusty Ammerman, The Magic Man, and couple of Family Movie Nights. We are looking forward next years’ programs here at the library. Some of the things we are looking at include family movie night, concerts, talent shows, and we are open to suggestions. Stop by to let us know what you would be interested in. Please check our Facebook page and website for more details about programs.