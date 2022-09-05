The Indiana State Library is pleased to announce that it has received $3,471,810 as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to support libraries and library services in the State of Indiana. ARPA funds are being administered under the Institute of Museum and Library Services’ (IMLS) Grants to States program.

The Indiana State Library will use a majority of these funds to disburse sub-grants to eligible Indiana public and academic libraries. Libraries may request between $5,000 and $100,000 in federal funds. No local cash match is required. The grants are in the form of reimbursement grants. The Williamsport-Washington-Township Public Library will receive over $10,640 for this project.

