Graphic

For the first time in a year, Indiana’s unemployment rate hit 3% but is still lower than the national unemployment rate. (Graphic from the Department of Workforce Development)

Indiana’s unemployment rate remained below the national rate, 3% compared to 3.7%, even as it ticked up higher than September’s low rate of 2.8%, according to the Department of Workforce Development. Indiana has had an unemployment rate under 3% for more than a year.

The unemployment rate is seasonally adjusted, a statistical technique to equalize month-to-month employment changes due to seasonal events like changing weather, harvests, major holidays and school schedules.

Trending Food Videos