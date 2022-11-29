Indiana’s pension system lost $200 million in two months after Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, according to its chief investment officer — but that’s loose change for a system with $45.8 billion in assets invested all over the world.

The bulk of the Indiana Public Retirement Fund System’s assets are invested in the United States, with the next-largest investments in the United Kingdom, Germany, China and Japan. It’s also got money parked in laissez-faire Hong Kong – subject of recent crackdowns by ruling China – and tax haven Cayman Islands.

