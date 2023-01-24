1

Rep. Chuck Goodrich, R-Noblesville, outlined his bill to expand work-based learning during a House education committee hearing on Jan. 18, 2023, at the Statehouse. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle)

Indiana lawmakers on Wednesday began a contentious debate over whether it should bring universal school choice — and its daunting potential long-term cost — to Hoosier students and parents.

Testimony heard in the Senate education committee raised questions about how much universal education scholarship accounts would cost and whether the state can afford to fund all students who are eligible to participate. This would be separate than the state’s voucher program, known as Choice Scholarships.

Tags

Trending Food Videos