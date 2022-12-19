Pregnant individuals and first-time parents across the state will have a new resource for aide following the $10 million expansion of the state’s Nurse-Family Partnership program.

The program, designed to promote health pregnancies and give children a successful start in life, connects specially educated nurses with parents-to-be early in their pregnancies up to the child’s second birthday. The nurse helps address health and socioeconomic factors to improve the infant and maternal health, which can include answering specific concerns or connecting families with other resources.

