Warren County – Sept. 17, just before 6:45 p.m., Trooper Turchi and Probationary Trooper Howell were patrolling US 41 near County Road 300 North. According to Indiana State Police reports, Trooper Turchi and Howell initiated a traffic stop of a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer for traveling 75 mph in a 60 mph zone. While speaking with the driver, she initially provided troopers with a fake name. Troopers later identified the driver to be Lynette Brandt, 55, from Danville, Illinois.
During the traffic stop, troopers recognized indicators of criminal activity and obtained probable cause to search the vehicle. During the vehicle search, troopers located three bags of suspected methamphetamine, pills, and drug paraphernalia. The preliminary weight of the methamphetamine is 88 grams, but the Indiana State Police Laboratory will determine the actual weight. Brandt was taken into custody and transported to Warren County Jail.