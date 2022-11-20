Lottery

Even when a Hoosier doesn’t win the billion-dollar jackpot, entities like the Hoosier Lottery reap the reward with a surge in ticket sales. (Photo from the Hoosier Lottery website)

As the Powerball drawing payout climbed to record-breaking numbers in the days preceding last week’s election, state lotteries across the country benefited from a surge in ticket sales, including Indiana’s own Hoosier Lottery.

A winner in the $2.04 billion drawing last week hasn’t been identified, though a service station in California reported selling the winning ticket last Tuesday. Powerball winners in California are considered public record and cannot remain anonymous, but officials can take months to publish that information. Winners in Indiana can remain anonymous if they use a limited liability corporation or legal trust to collect the winnings.

