Homes for Our Troops is building a home in Attica, for Marine Lance Cpl. Bryan Chambers and his family, to make life a little bit easier.
The kickoff ceremony Jan. 8 was attended by more than 125 officials, friends and family members, at the American Legion in Attica.
Chambers was injured in 2007, during his first deployment, in a lead vehicle that drove over explosives and flipped.
The patrol had left the normal area of operations, in his last mission on deployment in Iraq.
He lost his right leg, and suffered a traumatic brain injury and shrapnel injuries.
Thanks to Homes For Our Troops, his home will have widened doorways and halls, wheelchair access and a roll-in shower, among the more than 40 special adaptations.
Right now, 73 active house builds are occurring across the nation, and five houses have been completed in Indiana.
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita spoke, along with state Rep. Sharon Negele, Fountain County Sheriff Terry Holt and County Commissioner Tim Shumaker.
Rokita was emphatic that this cause was an excellent way to give.
“Anyone considering donating to worthwhile causes, needs to know about this,” he said.
Negele, handing a donation to the moderator, said she was thankful for the service of Chambers and others, as the mother of a serviceman.
John Fansler, owner of Budget Blinds of Kokomo and Lafayette, thanked Chambers for putting himself in danger, as a service member.
Budget Blinds is donating energy efficient windows and blinds to the project.
Rhyann Chambers, Bryan’s wife, became tearful as she described meeting her husband at a party and later agreeing to marry him.
She read a verse from Psalm 127:1, including the words, “Unless the Lord builds the house, those who build it labor in vain.”
She became tearful, as she described the willingness of Homes for Our Troops to make their dreams come true, by placing the home on a plot of land.
“We’ll wait to see what God has in store for us,” she said.
Next, Marine Cpl. Zackary Nelson spoke about his new home in Noblesville. Nelson, like Chambers, had a vehicle rollover, ending in paralysis from the chest down.
With his new home, Nelson regained his independence, in navigating through the wider hallways with his wheelchair.
“It allowed my wife and I to bring our child home to a safe and comfortable place that he can also call home,” he said.
Bill Ivey, executive director of Homes for our Troops, talked about his experience in working with veterans, before Bryan Chambers spoke, to a standing ovation.
Chambers recounted the harrowing experience of medical appointments after his injury, flying from Germany to Bethesda, Md., and then to Tampa, Fla., for rehab work. By Feb. 28, 2008, he flew home to Colorado.
“This house is a blessing,” he said.