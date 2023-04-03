The Covington Business Association sponsored a Home and Garden Show at the Fountain County 4-H Fairgrounds on Saturday and the organizers called it a big success.
As this was the first such show in the area in recent years, no one quite knew what to expect in terms of a crowd, especially with a forecast of wet weather, but more people than expected showed up.
Amy Thompson, one of the organizers of the event, said she did not know exactly how many people attended, but that they had given out over 300 tote bags and “not everybody was taking one.”
Proof of the large attendance also came from “The Local,” a Covington-based restaurant that had planned to serve food on site until 2 pm according to Thompson, but who closed down before 1 pm because they ran out of food.
Dozens of area businesses had the opportunity to display their wares and services with almost all calling the event “a big success” – one that allowed them to show patrons that they could find their wares and services locally rather than customers having to travel to larger cities or order on-line.
The idea for the show came from Doug Wallace of Veedersburg, owner of Off the Wall Pressure Washing who met with Thompson and later with the CBA to get things going.
“I had one of these in Crawfordsville and it went well,” Wallace said. “I thought we could do one here and I’d say this one went really well, too.”
After talking to some of the vendors, a common theme appeared in their thoughts about the event.
Most said that they got the word about their businesses out to new people and that by talking to other vendors, they had added to their network of contacts.
“We had quite a bit of interest in our products,” Ron Lockhart of Attica said about his business called Lockhart Woodworking. “They liked it when I told them that I used local suppliers. All my wood comes from Powell Building Supply in West Lebanon.”
For non-profit groups such as the Purdue Extension Service, the show allowed them to display items about their services in the hope of expanding their reach to the public.
Adam Tyler of the Extension Service was trying to raise interest in their Master Gardener program and his colleague Ashlee Davis was explaining about a Fall Prevention class for those with balance issues.
Both Tyler and Davis are situated in the basement of the Fountain County Courthouse and Tyler said that this event allowed them to get information out to people who might not encounter them in that location.
The most prevalent comments from those attending the show were “I’d never heard of that company” and “I didn’t know I could get [something] locally” – both of which showed that the event indeed was a success.