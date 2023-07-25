Hillsboro’s Homecoming 2023 will be Aug. 26.
Organizers have announced a number of activities that are planned for the event.
Hillsboro’s Homecoming 2023 will be Aug. 26.
Organizers have announced a number of activities that are planned for the event.
Festivities get underway at 11 a.m. A new event is the Hillsboro Business Scavenger Hunt, which is courtesy of Myer’s Dinner Theatre. This event will begin Aug. 21 and take place throughout the week, concluding at the Homecoming with awarding of prizes.
Two crowd favorite events, the watermelon eating contest and the coloring contest will also be conducted. A three-legged race is being placed with the “race track” being around the baseball diamond bases.
The Tippecanotes Barbershop Choir, an almost 20 person group with a long-standing tradition in Lafayette, will perform courtesy of Centre Bank.
More than 20 vendors have been booked, with at least three different food vendors ranging from tacos to carnival-type foods and BBQ. Garage sales will also be going on around town.
The public is invited to one or more events throughout the day. Public parking will be available in the Hillsboro United Methodist parking lot.
