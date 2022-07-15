The Hillsboro Town Board met at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall on Monday, July 11, 2022. President Jody Fishero led the Pledge of Allegiance. Members Dewaine Bowling and Ed Moyer, Jr. were present.
The minutes of the June 13, 2022 meeting were approved after a motion by Bowling and a second by J. Fishero. Motion carried
Old Business: Nuisance Violations
Property 1 Nothing has been done. They have until July 21 to demo building.
Property 2 Owner has locked doors but still needs signs and taping for dangerous building. Must do something by August 18.
Property 3 Abated for now. It is better and they are still working on it.
Property 4 Abated for now. Yard is cleaned up outside the fenced area.
Property 5 This building was demolished and property cleaned off. Abated.
Property 6 Attorney Stu Weliever will send a letter about junk car. The property has been cleaned up.
Property 7 The mortar in bricks is gone, causing leaks in a shared wall building. Owner was to write up a plan and get an estimate on the cost of repairs and submit it to the Board. Weliever will send a letter since the plan was not submitted and no work has been done.
Property 8 This property has been abated.
Council:
No report on ADA as Moyer has not been able to make contact with anyone to get information.
The ARPA funding is waiting on signatures at the County level after they receive a letter from their lawyer. This must all be done by July 18.
Moyer talked to INDOT about speed limit signs and they said there is no set guideline. All roads in Town will be 20 mph and State Highway 136 will remain at 30. Signs will be posted at all entry roads to Hillsboro and each road turning off of 136 will have signs posted. A motion was made by J. Fishero that we order signs and get them installed. Bowling seconded and motion carried.
Clerk-Treasurer:
HEA 1002 has many unknowns as of now and Angie Golia, Clerk-Treasurer asked for permission to get online info sent to her to help in getting this done. Bowling motioned that she be allowed to spend the money on the information with a second from Moyer. Motion carried.
Tom Fishero, Utilities Superintendent:
Lift Station 2 needs panel to put in. Still waiting.
The water tower will be cleaned in the fall.
Waiting for outside personnel to fix the merry-go-round at the park.
Nothing on the Radio Read Meters yet. When he does get them, he would like the supplier to install them as they can do it much faster and hopefully have them done so the meter reading can be done in time for the water bills to go out on the regular date.
Generator will be serviced Friday of this week.
New Business:
Fire Chief, Wesley Fishero, gave some info to the Board about the grant for a new fire station. The old building has several problems inside even though it looks good on the outside. Fire trucks are getting larger and the building is really too small to house the trucks they have and still have work room around them for maintenance and repairs. He gave the Board a copy of the Resolution that has been written (except for needing to add the dollar amount after bids are received).
There was a survey sent out to Cain and Hillsboro residents. It is important to understand that without income info the grant can't be given. It asks for amount of income in the household and that info is absolutely untraceable to any individuals. There is nothing on the form with a name or code and the envelope is already addressed and stamped to go directly to the only person who will see them. Nobody in Fountain or any nearby County will ever see them. There will be a public hearing about this grant on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Town Hall at 6:00 p.m. This is right before the regular Town Board Meeting.
Weliever, J. Fishero, Bowling and Moyer had no other reports.
TJ Golia, Reserve Town Marshal asked to purchase windshield wipers for the truck.
Angie Golia- Passed out colored coded maps showing roads that the repair company designated as good or needed repairs. All in attendance did not agree with the report. The road crew will be asked to re-evaluate with T. Fishero. We will also not do it this fall but next spring instead.
One refund was given this month due to a timing issue on date of payment. Bowling made the motion to allow the payment, Moyer seconded it and motion carried.
Bill were read. Moyer motioned to pay the bills as read, a second from J. Fishero. Motion carried.
Meeting adjourned at 8:07. Next meeting, Town Hall, Monday, August 8 at 6:30 p.m., following a meeting on the Fire Department grant at 6:00 p.m.