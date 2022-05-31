The Hillsboro Town Board met at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall on Monday, April 11, 2022. President Jody Fishero led the Pledge of Allegiance. Members Dewaine Bowling and Ed Moyer, Jr. were present.
President J. Fishero called for a motion on Additional Appropriations 002-2022. On 4/28 the ad ran stating that $37,000 additional appropriations were needed for the Community Grant and would come out of the Motor Vehicle Highway fund. Moyer moved and J. Fishero seconded. Motion carried. Clerk-Treasurer, Angie Golia, will submit Resolution 002-2022 to the State Board of Accounts for approval.
The minutes of the April 11, 2022 meeting were approved on a motion by Bowling and a second by Moyer.
Old Business: Nuisance Violations
Property 1 is still within their time frame of compliance. Property 2 has a hearing on June 16 at 10 a.m. at the courthouse. Property 3 has till June 14. Property 4 owner has not responded, so on a motion from Bowling and a second from Moyer, a Nuisance Violation will be filed. Property 5 received a letter on 4/12 and the shrubs and trash part is abated. There are still some other things and he will be reminded of them. Property 6 and Property 7 have been abated. Property 8 will be receiving a letter with a citation. Property 9 looks better but Town Attorney, Stu Weliever, will send a letter and citation to remind them of the vehicle and some building supplies still need to be dealt with.
Council:
ADA has no update yet but Moyer will attend a Webinar and maybe get some information that will help. Moyer said his Dad had suggested that the tennis court on Main Street have a ramp added to it to allow ADA. This is owned privately and the town would have to be the owner in order to accomplish this.
ARPA Funds Resolution 003-2022 for Radio Read Meter System needs a plan for Clerk-Treasurer, Angie Golia to submit, stating how much money is needed and exactly what it will be used for. We still have half of our amount still due at the end of the year. Utilities Superintendent, Tom Fishero, will need a quote to send with the requested plan.
CCMG project 2021-3 had an additional appropriation approved for $37,000. Reith- Riley came in under quoted amount so we will have to pay back $26,948 to the State.
Golia will pay Reith-Riley and send a check to the State as soon as Additional Appropriation has been approved.
There is a tax law called HEA 1002 that we are collecting until July 1, and then we cannot collect it any more. We have to see what rate we need to use after July 1. There will be an Ordinance at the next meeting. It will be advertised for Public Hearing, then it is adopted and will kick in. Weliever will get copies of paperwork for Golia.
Moyer will be looking into the number of new Speed Limit signs to see how many we need and where they have to be placed. Golia will give a copy of the ordinance to Moyer so he will know where the speed limit will be 20 mph or 30 mph.
Tom Fishero, Utilities Superintendent:
Fire Chief Wesley Fishero is working on another grant that just opened, to do some repairs to the Fire Station. The two quotes received for the work are on hold at this time until the results of the grant come through.
Lift Station 2 parts have arrived. They will be put in soon.
No update yet on cleaning the water tower.
Dawsons are going to fix the merry-go-round at the park.
New Business:
Nuisance Violations: The old tavern will receive a citation for several things, one of which is an unsafe structure. A residence has tall grass, trash and debris but it seems everyone has vacated the house. Two other homes will be cited for tall grass and/or debris.
Stu Weliever, J. Fishero, Bowling and Moyer had nothing to report.
Scott Rainey, Marshall, talked to some kids at the park, otherwise the town has had no big problems.
T. Fishero asked for a new seat for the town tractor and mower as the padding is worn down to nothing. The plant has the money in the budget so he will purchase two seats at about $190 each.
A gentleman approached T. Fishero about adding a sewer and water line as he is going to build. T. Fishero reminded the board that this is on a street where they just blacktopped and it will be dug up. The town will hire someone to do the digging.
T. Fishero also said he had someone that is retiring, who said they would like to be hired on to help him with mowing, weed eating and other jobs. He will also sub for his former employer if needed. Since the person is T. Fishero's brother Jeff, and T. Fishero was grandfathered in and he is not an elected official, it would not be nepotism on that part. Since J. Fishero is a relative and is elected, she will not be able to have and say so about Jeff on any level. Moyer moved to hire Je. Fishero part time and Bowling seconded. A motion carried by two yeses and 1 abstained.
Angie Golia, Clerk-Treasurer:
There will be a survey mailed out to 300 residences in Cain/Hillsboro, for some information needed by the Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department. This will help in submitting grants for the repair or building of the Fire Station. This is all done anonymously…no one will know your name unless you write it on the survey yourself. The Board okayed the mailing of the surveys.
Golia expressed interest in schooling on line for working on this year's Budget and getting updated rules and regulations for the Clerk-Treasurer position. For $75 she would like to receive the Post Event Recording since she would not always be available the times of the actual live version. Board approved this.
Trash Day was Saturday May 21 from 8-12.
Golia listed all bills. J. Fishero moved to pay the bills and Bowling seconded the motion. Motion carried.
Meeting adjourned at 7:43. Next meeting, Town Hall, Monday, June 13 at 6:30 p.m.