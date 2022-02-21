The Hillsboro Town Board met at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall on Monday, February 14, 2022. President Jody Fishero led the Pledge of Allegiance. Members Dewaine Bowling and newly appointed member Ed Moyer, Jr. were present.
President J. Fishero welcomed Ed Moyer, Sr. back. He has resigned his position and his son, Ed Moyer, Jr. was appointed to fill his term. A motion was made by Bowling with a second from J. Fishero to approve Ed Moyer, Jr. Motion carried.
Old Business: Nuisance Violations
The first violation has been tabled until April 1 per Board's agreement. Second, a downtown building owner will be reminded that they need to get something done with their building. Third, another home will be getting a letter for trash, debris and a couch. The 4th building was tabled but will be checked again next month to see if any cleanup has occurred. The fifth on the list has been sold and new owners will be moving in.
Council:
The Town Board passed a motion by J. Fishero and a second by Moyer to pay for 3 town employees to be able to attend meetings concerning ADA discussions. This should help us find avenues for making Hillsboro ADA compliant. The Town is waiting on a last okay from the County Council for our ARPA funds.
Clerk-Treasurer:
CCMG contract 2021-1 project received two bids for doing the towns roads. Milestone came in at $180,820 and Reith Riley was $147,888. HWC reviewed the bids and advised the Board to accept Reith Riley because of the lower bid and they did a good job the last time. A motion was made by Moyer and seconded by Bowling. Motion carried.
Tom Fishero:
Utilities Superintendent T. Fishero reported that a tree on Murphy Street will be removed when the weather improves. Fire Chief, Wesley Fishero, is getting quotes for the much needed repairs at the Fire Station, which is owned by the Town. T. Fishero also reported that Lift Station Panel # 2 has been ordered and will be put in place as soon as it arrives.
New Business: New Nuisance Violations
A resident is parking a vehicle so that it blocks the sidewalk and sticks out into the road. Another complaint received is the parking on Thompson Street by the park. There are currently signs posted on the West side that "no parking" is allowed on that side of the road. These signs are being ignored. Parking is allowed on the East side only, right next to the park.
J. Fishero thanked T. Fishero for the plowing at all hours to keep the streets clean and for using the tractor to also clear the alleys. She reported that the Town was receiving some complaints about yards being ruined and others about the corners not having much room to turn onto other streets. She said that Tom was doing what he could. With the amount of snow we had in such a short time, there weren't many options of where to pile it.
Moyer said he would like to work on the apprenticeship program and will bring the Board an update at the March meeting.
T. Fishero reported several broken water lines in Town. One was a ruptured water line in the basement of the unused building that had housed Hillsboro Hustle Saloon. T. Fishero noticed the amount of water usage as being higher than normal and did some checking and found the basement flooded. The owner was contacted and will take care of this. There was also a ruptured water line in the roadway at Hobson and Davidson streets, which has been repaired by T. Fishero. The last was a home where a leaking water meter was the cause of the over usage of water.
T. Fishero also reported he had talked to the Highway Department about the barrels they had placed on Main Street. The pavement, the bricks underneath and the sewer grate are falling in. They told him they were putting in a work order.
Angie Golia, Clerk-Treasurer, reported that the conduit for the Fire Department internet has been run to the outside of the Town Hall. Moyer will run the wires and do the connecting. She also received some info from a company named Deb Card about their program for using credit/debit cards for water bill payment. Because of the amount of new benefits they provide and lower fees for usage, a motion by J. Fishero and seconded by Moyer was approved. She will check our current contract and will also call Deb Card tomorrow to discuss the steps for a changeover.
The bills were higher this month because the March installment of the Sewer Bond principle and interest payment was due. The bills were read. A motion by Moyer and seconded by Bowling was approved.
Meeting adjourned at 8:20. The next meeting at the Town Hall is Monday, March 14, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.