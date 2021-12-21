The Hillsboro Town Board met on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Hall. All members were present. President Ed Moyer led the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Additional Appropriation 005-2021 was made into a motion by Jody Fishero, Dewaine Bowling seconded it and it passed unanimously.
The minutes of the November 17, 2021 meeting of the Town Board were approved with a motion by Bowling and a second by J. Fishero. Motion carried.
Old Business:
Several Nuisance Violations were discussed. Two were abated, two are on hold till spring, two are waiting for owners to cleanup unsafe structure and towing a vehicle and one will receive a second letter from the Town’s lawyer.
The Board has written up Resolution 007-2021 as the next step in ADA Compliance procedures as the next step after a Letter of Intent. Motion was made by Fishero and seconded by Bowling. Motion carried. Resolution 008-2021 was to adopt ADA Guidelines. Motion by Fishero and seconded by Bowling. Motion Carried.
The Town has had no reply to the paperwork sent for the ARPA Funds. Resolution 2021-6 for vacating alleys belonging to Michelle Threlkeld was retyped to included all boundaries. Motion by Bowling and seconded by Fishero. Motion carried.
President Moyer had several copies of the Wellhead Protection info done and ready for mailing to various government and local groups. The Council Members signed off on each one and gave them to Clerk Angie Golia for mailing.
Golia reported for Superintendent Tom Fishero. The alarm is working fine with the new part. The float testing has been done and all reports came back as good. He has requested to have a tree removed on the edge of one of the Town’s buildings. T. Fishero has requested quotes on Radio Read Meters and has a couple of them back and is waiting for the others.
New Business:
Scott Rainey, Town Marshal info was also reported by Golia. She had received an Invoice from Ray O’Herron for some equipment needed because of the addition of more Reserves. T. Fishero will be paid vacation pay for unused days.
Golia reported on Resolution for Salaries for 2022. Motion was made by Moyer and seconded by Bowling. Motion carried. Resolution 006-2021 For Additional Appropriations for Water and Waste Water due to increase on insurance premiums, refunding deposits for people moving out and cost of allowing bill paying by charge cards. Motion by Bowling, seconded by J. Fishero. Motion carried. The Board approved a mileage refund to Golia for the trip to and from the training conference. Everyone said “the same” when asked by Golia for any changes to the 2022 W4 forms. She will also post a list of holiday closings for 2022. The 2022 Attorney Renewal will be adopted in January. The bills were read for approval.
Motion made by Moyer and seconded by Bowling. Motion carried. Next meeting will be January 10, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hillsboro Town Hall.