The Hillsboro Town Board met at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall on Monday, June 13, 2022. President Jody Fishero led the Pledge of Allegiance. Member Dewaine Bowling was present. Ed Moyer, Jr. was absent.
The minutes of the May 9, 2022 meeting were approved after a motion by Bowling and a second by J. Fishero.
Old Business: Nuisance Violations
Property 1The demolition of property was not done by deadline. Due to a death in the family, the Board deferred to a date of July 1 for demolition.
Property 2Nothing done. Hearing to be held on Thursday, June 16 at 10 a.m. before the judge.
Property 3In compliance
Property 4No response was received regarding the letter and citation sent. The Marshal will remind them about unlicensed car, mistreatment of animals and junk all over the yard. Town Attorney, Stu Weliever, will send a follow-up letter.
Property 5Seems to be okay
Property 6Owner said building was to be torn down, Attorney asked that a letter be obtained from them stating the terms of what and when.
Property 7A letter of May 10 had no reply. Property looks better and abated that, but car still needs to be moved off property.
Property 8Was abated as new owners moved in and cleaned it up.
Property 9Owner said he is trying to clean it up but it will take time. Attorney is asking that a plan be submitted saying what will be done, when and how it will be done.
Property 10Owner cited and said they would attend the Board Meeting. Since they did not show at meeting, Weliever will send a letter.
Council:
No report on ADA as Board Member Moyer was not present.
Weliever will type up a letter addendum for the agreement between the Town and County for the ARPA funds for wastewater extension project. Bowling motioned that we accept HWC, contingent on addendum and that President Fishero will sign it once it is written. J. Fishero seconded, motion carried.
No report on speed limit signs.
Clerk-Treasurer:
Project CCMG 2021-2 is complete. Clerk Angie Golia sent checks to pay for it and for the refund to the County.
Tom Fishero, Utilities Superintendent:
Lift Station 2 needs panel to put in. Still waiting.
T. Fishero stated that since ball games were taking place, the cleaning of the water tower will not be done until they are finished.
Still need to fix the merry-go-round at the park.
New Business:
Nuisance Violations: The tall grass reported at one resident has been mowed.
Stu Weliever, Attorney- reported that the new tax rate was done.
J. Fishero and Bowling- had nothing to report.
Marshall Scott Rainey- was absent.
T. Fishero- stated that it was time to service the generators. A motion from Bowling and a second from J. Fishero to have them serviced was approved. The Town Hall Building's water leak is being caused by mortar loss allowing rain to get in behind the bricks. Since it is a communal wall, repair estimates will be gotten for both buildings. J. Fishero made the motion to get estimates, a second by Bowling and motion carried.
Angie Golia- reported that Ordinance 2022-2 regarding the Utility Tax Repeal has been typed up and will be mailed to residents. J. Fishero motioned to mail the letters and Bowling seconded. Motion carried.
There were Utility bill adjustments made because of unusual circumstances on water problems. There were 4 of them and Bowling made the motion adjust payments, J. Fishero seconded it and motion carried.
The Budget for 2023 is in the making. If anyone knows of something that will be coming up next year that is different than normal, let her know before she begins.
Bill were read. J. Fishero motioned to pay the bills as read, a second from Bowling and motion carried.
Golia will be spending evenings in the office while the deputy Clerk will be there during the days.
Citizens:
Ashley McHone is putting together a "Hillsboro Homecoming 2022" on August 13, 2022. It will be at the Park from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. There will be an all-day DJ and movie time will be around at 8:45.She is hoping some volunteers step forward to help. Some old fashioned games will be added as more become involved. The roads that abut the park (Thompson, Murphy, Davidson and Cherry) will be closed that day. Bowling moved to allow the Hillsboro Homecoming use the Park and all the mentioned roads closed which are the four sides of the Park only, not the entire street. J. Fishero seconded it and motion carried. Ashley will do updates on FB where you can follow the progress of the Hillsboro Homecoming.
Meeting adjourned at 7:32. Next meeting, Town Hall, Monday, July 11 at 6:30 p.m.