Hillsboro conducted its Hillsboro Homecoming Aug. 13.
There has not been a town festival in the past 11 years, organizer Ashley McHone said. This year the activities were at Betty Bailey Park.
Hillsboro conducted its Hillsboro Homecoming Aug. 13.
There has not been a town festival in the past 11 years, organizer Ashley McHone said. This year the activities were at Betty Bailey Park.
The Attica American Legion conducted the opening ceremony, with presentation of colors, Pledge of Allegiance and singing of “The Star Spangled Banner”.
The Legion also conducted a flag folding ceremony.
Several vendors were on hand throughout the day for people to visit.
One of those was the Riley Fill the Wagon queens, who sold food and collected money for Riley Children’s Hospital
The queens present were Ashleyn Kawlewski, queen; Cali Morris, princess supreme; Lilli Matherly, little miss; Josie Bennett, junior teen miss; Haley Hickman, teen miss and Brooke Gardenhire, supreme queen.
Throughout the day, those in attendance could view the vendor booths and the vehicles used by the Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department and town marshal.
A baking contest, a watermelon eating contest sponsored by Spencer Deery, and a talent contest were conducted. Live music was performed by Larry Matillo of Williamsport.
