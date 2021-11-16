The Salvation Army of Fountain County will kick off its annual Red Kettle Drive Nov. 24 in memory of Harry Hoagland.
Harry Hoagland loved Fountain County and he believed in the work of the Salvation Army, reads the press release. To donate stop by the County Market in Covington and put something in the kettle. Donations can also be made by dropping off a check at Fountain Trust Bank in Covington. Checks should be made out to The Salvation Army of Fountain County. Money raised in Fountain County stays in Fountain County to assist those in need in 2022.
The Red Kettle Drive will continue through Dec. 24.
Volunteers are needed to ring the bell at The Beef House, County Market in Covington and at the Hometown Market in Veedersburg, Thursday through Saturday. Businesses, churches, community organizations, school groups, individuals, and families who want to make a difference in Fountain County are encouraged to ring the bell. Ringers are asked to commit to ringing for one or two hours.
Services offered by the Salvation Army of Fountain County include assistance for food, clothing, utilities, medication, rent, and disaster relief as well as other crisis-related needs.
In the past the Salvation Army of Fountain County has participated in the Tools for Schools program which provides school supplies for students needing assistance and Community Cares, a nursing home program. The Salvation Army also provides opportunities for students not having an opportunity to attend camp a chance to attend Hidden Fall Camp in Bedford each summer. Drug and alcohol rehabilitation, and domestic violence assistance is also available. It is the Salvation Army of Fountain County’s hope that services can grow but volunteers are needed this season to raise the funds needed to provide these services in the county.
Those interested in ringing the bell can sign up by contacting Sara Wheeler at 765-366-6609.