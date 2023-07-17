The Fountain County Fairgrounds received grant for public playground area and brick paver area for a family area for the public from Western Indiana Community Foundation.
These additions to fairgrounds will be used a lot during fair, and can be used for weddings, reunions, or graduation open houses. There were also local donations given for modifications to make an AG based area with two antique combines, donations given from Bane Equipment, Edwards Equipment, Shars Tires, Superior Outdoor LLC, Fountain County 4-H Council, & Friends of Fountain County Fundraising Community (Toni Myers, Cheri Krug, & Jamie Shonkwiler). The fabrication work donations from Jay & Lori Grubbs, Andy Duncan, Ron Grubbs, Daniel & Jamie Shonkwiler. Fairgrounds reservation information please contact