Indiana

Many individuals in Warren and Fountain counties having trouble getting where they need to be are finding it a little easier, thanks to the new “Free Lift” program launched by the Warren and Fountain Circuit Courts. Through a new partnership with Community Action of Western Indiana’s MAC Van Program, the Free Lift Program pays the costs associated with providing free rides to qualified residents of Warren and Fountain counties involved with the justice system, according to information from the courts. Individuals with pending or past criminal or DCS cases can qualify for free rides to work, job interviews, court, probation, child visitation, and many other essential appointments.

Warren Circuit Court Judge Hunter Reece recently announced that the Warren and Fountain Circuit courts were approved for a $400,000 grant from the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration to provide rural transportation to justice involved individuals. Due to similar size, demographics, and shared concerns for mental health and substance abuse issues, the two counties have a rich history of partnerships in battling common justice issues to make their communities better. Warren and Fountain Counties began in early 2022, collaborating to help address the transportation issues within their justice systems and worked together to plan the Free Lift program. Judge Reece expressed his gratitude to those involved, “I would like to thank the State of Indiana for this generous grant, as well as our partners a Community Action of Western Indiana, our team that helped with the grant, and Farmers & Merchant’s Bank who provided some special gap financing while we await out grant distributions, helping us add two vehicles to the MAC Van fleet.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos