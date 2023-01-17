As a crime victim, life can be a little overbearing at times and sometimes it’s nice to receive some legal help. With a new Free Legal Aid Program, funded in part by a two-year $240,000 grant to Warren County, the Circuit Court and its CASA Program hopes to provide that help. The goals for this program are to help crime victims navigate the legal system, make people feel safer, and raise awareness for crime victims.
Now you’re probably wondering what this new program actually does. This Free Legal Aid program provides limited free legal assistance to those who meet the requirements, both through a Free Legal Aid program also by providing a fully funded advocacy program to support children in need in Warren County. For those qualified under the program, you will be appointed an attorney to help advocate for you for free. This has nothing to do with your financial situation or ability to pay, it’s all about helping out victims in our community. To be eligible you must be: a resident of Warren County; be a crime victim; and, have a civil case pending in Warren County, or an adjoining Indiana county, related in some way to that crime. This could include a protective order hearing, parenting time modification involving an abuser, evicting a roommate who committed a crime, or other civil matters related to the crime committed against you. The grant also provides attorneys and supports advocates to children in needs of services in Warren County, providing much needed support to our volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates. If you meet all the qualifications for the Free Legal Aid Program, you’ll need to fill out a short application and submit it to the Victim Advocate Program. Our Coordinator will get in touch with you, ask a few questions, and assist you with the procedure. After approval, our Coordinator will connect you with a lawyer, qualified to represent you. Once your case is resolved, you’ll be asked to do an anonymous exit interview so that the CASA program can view how this new program is actually affecting the community.