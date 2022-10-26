INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 17, 2022) — Recognized for their families’ longstanding commitment to agriculture, 106 Indiana family farms were presented the Hoosier Homestead Award at the Indiana State Fair from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler.
“Recognizing and engaging Indiana’s historic farming families with Hoosier Homestead awards at the Indiana State Fair is an honor for me each year,” said Crouch, who is Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “The hard work, consistency and longstanding values within these families is inspirational. These families and their farms are securing a strong future for many generations to come.”
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres or more, or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.
Based on the age of the farm, families are eligible for three different distinctions of the Hoosier Homestead Award. They can receive the Centennial Award for 100 years, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years or Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.
“Since the formation of these farms, these families have provided for their communities, our state and the Indiana agriculture industry. It is hard to put into words the value and impact these family farms have on Hoosier agriculture as a whole,” Kettler said. “It is my utmost pleasure to recognize these record number of longstanding families for their hard work in providing the food, fuel and fiber necessary to sustain our state.”
Since the program's inception in 1976, over 6,100 families have received the award. Often, a Hoosier Homestead farm is easily recognized because most recipients proudly display their awarded sign on their property.
For this ceremony four Indiana farms received the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of continuous ownership. They include, the Speer family farm from Jennings county, the Hartman family farm from Parke county and the Layton Acres, Inc. family farm and the Logan family farm, both from Rush county.
Several area farms were recognized this year. Check out our previous editions for stories on those farms.
One of those farms was the Frasch family farm in Warren County.
Brock Frasch discussed the family’s history with the farm recently.
Frasch said the family farm received the centennial and sesquicentennial Hoosier Homestead Awards.
“It feels good to have something with that much family history,” he said. “A piece of ground that, through the generations, we’ve farmed for a very long time. It’s great to get an award that shows that.”
Frasch said the family farm’s history began with R.L. Cottingham, his great-great grandfather, who was followed by James and Abigail Frasch, then Fred and Lucille, and then Frasch’s parents Sandy and Bill Frasch.
Frasch is the fifth generation of his family to run the farm and said his son will be the sixth generation.
“We actually started with just an 80 acre farm that my great grandpa farmed and then my grandpa actually grew it another 40 acres and farmed 120,” he said. “And he did that with horses all the way up until the 1950s or so and got his first tractor and farmed until he retired. My dad can remember, from when he was a kid, them working with horses.”
Frasch said his father didn’t make his living farming the property. Instead, Frasch said, his uncle and cousin farmed the property for a time.
Frasch had the opportunity to start farming the original 80 acres in 2013. Over the years, he said he’s worked up to farming about 450 acres.
He said his father, wife, son and daughter all help out with work on the farm.
Frasch said his children enjoy working on the farm.
He said his son is 17 and is able to help with a wide-variety of jobs around the farm.
Frasch said his daughter is 12, so she’s just getting into the manual labor portion of farm work like picking up rocks until she gets a little bit older and can run the machinery.
Frasch said the farm’s crops are corn and soybeans at present.
While much has changed on the farm over the decades, Frasch said the original farmhouse is still on the property.
Frasch appreciates that so many members of his family have had the chance to work on the farm over the years.
“It’s unique that so many members of my family have gotten the chance to work agriculture and produce crops on that ground,” he said. “From my cousin and my uncle, my grandfather, my great-grandfather, my dad, my son, it’s just a unique thing to have that type of legacy.”