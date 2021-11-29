The Healthcare.gov Health Insurance Marketplace is now open and will be open until Jan. 15, 2022, according to information from Covering Kids & Families of the Community Action Program Inc., of Western Indiana.
According to information provided, recent changes have been made for the Marketplace to make it affordable and the majority will qualify for a low cost or free plan.
Anyone can apply. Coverage starts on the first day of the following month after applying.
Even with efforts to make the Marketplace user-friendly, Hoosiers who have not shopped for insurance before or just want to make sure they make the right choice may have questions. Covering Kids & Families of Community Action Program, Inc. of Western Indiana (CAPWI) is the local resource for getting the health insurance coverage that fits the need of each individual or family. The Navigator, expert in health insurance, shares options and assists with enrollment. At no cost, the Navigator works with Hoosiers every step of the way to coverage.
Although the best option for some is a Marketplace plan, others may be eligible for programs like Medicaid, the Healthy Indiana Plan (HIP) or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Covering Kids & Families (CKF) Navigators provide guidance and support on all these options, including help with signing up. Families, children and single adults can use the Navigator service.
Wherever someone lives in Indiana, CKF Navigators can help them get health insurance. Virtual appointments with a CKF Navigator are available statewide. In-person assistance, with all the precautions needed to keep safe, is also available through CKF of CAPWI.
CKF helps with a wide variety of coverage options. For those not sure of what they need or which programs they qualify for, this program will get them the information they need to figure that out. Many Hoosiers’ circumstances have changed, and staff will make sure they know what their choices are, according to information provided.
Appointments with CKF are easy to make. Anyone interested in our services or learning more can visit us at www.ckfindiana.org or call 1-888-975-4CKF to get started on their path to coverage.
For those not needing coverage but who are interested in learning more about Covering Kids & Families and supporting our efforts, please contact Elaina Smith, Healthcare Navigator, at esmith@capwi.org or (765) 793-4881.
All services are provided without regard to race, age, color, religion, sex, disability, national origin, ancestry, or status as a veteran.
Community Action Program offices are located in Covington for Fountain/Warren counties and Oxford for Benton County.