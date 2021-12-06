The Fountain Warren Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 200 is conducting this year’s Shop with a Cop program.
The program is made possible through the efforts of many, including people who send in donations, said Fountain County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Paxton.
“That’s how we survive,” he said. “People send in money and that’s what pays for the gifts of necessities for these kids.”
“We take at least 60 kids every year,” he said, noting that some years it is more than that. “The buses take them and we meet at Danville (Illinois) Walmart.”
This year the shopping will be Dec. 17.
Paxton said they ask the schools for names of students they think might need a little extra boost each year.
“We get the necessities they need — hat, gloves, clothing and then they get one toy,” he said.
Those who wish to donate can send them to the Fountain County Sheriff’s Office, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office or to their local law enforcement agency.
Paxton said the officers who take part in the event feel strongly that it is an important one.
The program helps give kids items they need to stay warm in the winter and is also a good public service for the officers to help the community.
There are officers who take part in the event from both Fountain and Warren counties.