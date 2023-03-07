Fountain County – Just after noon on March 1, Trooper Millburg was patrolling the area of Council Street and Jackson Street in Attica. Trooper Millburg stopped a 2006 GMC Envoy for a traffic violation. Trooper Millburg later discovered the Envoy was being driven by Michael Bracken, 67, from Covington, according to information from Indiana State Police.
While speaking with Bracken, Trooper Millburg smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and noticed indicators of criminal activity afoot. During a subsequent search of the Envoy, Trooper Millburg located suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm inside the Envoy. Bracken was taken into custody and transported to Fountain County Jail. While at Fountain County Jail, suspected methamphetamine was located on Bracken.
Further investigation led Trooper Millburg to Bracken's residence on Crockett Street in Covington. Upon arrival at the residence, Renda Bowling, 60, from Covington, stepped out of the residence to speak with the Covington Police Chief. While doing so, a bag of suspected methamphetamine fell off her person. Bowling then attempted to dispose of the suspected methamphetamine. The Covington Police Chief detained Bowling while Trooper Millburg applied for a search warrant.
Once the warrant was granted, Trooper Millburg searched the residence and located suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Bowling was taken into custody and transported to Fountain County Jail.
In total, the preliminary weight located by Trooper Millburg was nearly 56 grams of methamphetamine and just over 3.5 pounds of marijuana.
Arrested a preliminary charges include: Michael Bracken, 67, from Covington, Dealing Methamphetamine – Level 2 Felony, Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 3 Felony, Dealing Marijuana – Level 6 Felony, Possession of Marijuana – Prior – Class A Misdemeanor and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Class A Misdemeanor; and Renda Bowling, 60, from Covington, Possession of Methamphetamines - Level 6 Felony and Obstruction of Justice – Level 6 Felony.
Trooper Millburg was assisted on the scene by Attica Police Department, Covington Police Department, and the Fountain County Sheriff's Office.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, reads the press release.