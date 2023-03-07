Arrest

Indiana State Police arrested two Covington residents after a traffic stop March 1 led to obtaining a search warrant at a residence.

 Photo contributed

Fountain County – Just after noon on March 1,  Trooper Millburg was patrolling the area of Council Street and Jackson Street in Attica. Trooper Millburg stopped a 2006 GMC Envoy for a traffic violation. Trooper Millburg later discovered the Envoy was being driven by Michael Bracken, 67, from Covington, according to information from Indiana State Police.

While speaking with Bracken, Trooper Millburg smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and noticed indicators of criminal activity afoot. During a subsequent search of the Envoy, Trooper Millburg located suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm inside the Envoy. Bracken was taken into custody and transported to Fountain County Jail. While at Fountain County Jail, suspected methamphetamine was located on Bracken.

