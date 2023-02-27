Fountain County Treasurer Susan Coffing would like the taxpayers of Fountain County to know that real estate tax statement will be mailed out the first week of April.
Due dates are May 10 and Nov. 13. The Treasurer’s office will not be open on Nov. 10 due to Veterans Day Remembrance.
Coffing said in a news release that both Spring and Fall tax coupons are mailed out together one time a year in the Spring. Taxpayers will not receive a tax bill mailing again in the fall.
For taxpayers who have their mortgage company pay their taxes, both taxpayer and Mortgage company will get a tax statement with a watermark stamped escrow across the front. Coffing and staff remind taxpayers to not pay your taxes as the mortgage company has already charged your account to pay them for you.
People are asked to read the tax statement coupon and TS-1 as there is an information on how to pay the taxes.
Anyone who has questions may call the treasurer’s office staff between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday – Friday.