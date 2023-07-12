The Fountain County Fair will have some new activities and features this year.
Purdue Extension’s Fountain County Director Adam Tyler recently spoke with The Neighbor about what’s planned for this year’s fair, which starts Friday.
Tyler said some of the big events for this year are, of course, the Queen Contest Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as well as the car show from 4-7 p.m. Saturday and the Jonah Fish Fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday.
Sunday will be a great day for kids activities with the Little Miss and Mr. Contest at 1 p.m., the Baby Contest at 2:30 p.m. and the Attica FFA Kiddie Tractor Pull for ages 4-9 at 4 p.m.
Tyler said Sunday’s festivities will also include a Cornhole Tournament at 4 p.m. and something new for this year.
He said the Extension Homemakers will present a Spaghetti Supper from 4:30-7 p.m.
The big event of Sunday evening will be the Battle of the Barns at 7:30 p.m.
“That’s always a big event that everybody likes to see,” Tyler said. “The kids get to have a lot of fun that night on Sunday evening this year.”
Tyler also highlighted the delicious food offerings that will be available throughout the fair: Monday’s Beef Supper will be from 5-8 p.m.; Tuesday’s South Fountain Pioneers Scholarship Supper will be from 5-8 p.m. and Wednesday will feature a Food Truck Night from 5-8 p.m.
Another new feature of this year’s fair is theme nights.
“We’re really excited about this,” he said. “We’ve got three nights where we’re going to be doing theme nights in the commercial buildings.”
Tyler said Monday night’s theme will be the “Financial Health of Fountain County.”
“Different healthcare organizations, chiropractors, vets, banks, realtors, financial advisors, insurances agents will be there with booths set up,” he said.
Tuesday’s theme will be “Get Involved Fountain County.”
“Where different sports teams, church groups, libraries, leadership groups, fitness, dance, scout groups, can come in and have booths set up to share their message to the county,” he said.
Wednesday’s theme will be “Fountain County Made and Raised.”
“That evening in the commercial building we’ll have a farmer’s market, craft fair, boutiques and food trucks,” he said. “So those are some of the special things that are going to be going on above and beyond our regular fair.”
Tyler also discussed another new feature fair visitors will be able to enjoy this year.
He said fair organizers recently completed the new combine playground at the fairgrounds.
“It’s unique,” Tyler said. “We had two old combines donated and they turned them into [playground equipment]. They built slides out of them. Kids can get in the cabs and play. We have a swing set there. We have a really nice family area where, if you’re there at the fair and enjoying the fair, you have a place where families can get some food, sit and relax and just kind of let the kids play. That’s something that’s really exciting and we’re looking forward to people in the county and our community seeing this new opportunity they have to spend time with family out there at the fair.”
The Fountain County Fair is a chance for 4-H members to showcase their hard work.
A host of different livestock shows and exhibits will take place throughout fair week, starting Friday. Visit the Fountain County 4-H Fair Facebook page for more details on events and activities.
Tyler estimated there are upwards of almost 400 4-H members in Fountain County.
Asked to discuss some of the work that 4-H members put into preparing for the fair, Tyler said it depends on the projects they are working on with some working on “static” projects which are put on display and other working with livestock for their projects, but every project still requires a lot of work and commitment from them.
“But really every kid that does that, you know, they have meetings they have to attend, they have to keep records, they have to put that time and effort and work into completing whatever the project may be, whether it’s a poster, building a Lego set, cakes, foods, doing rocketry,” he said. “And for the livestock, those kids have to put a lot of time and effort into them, feeding and working their animal and spending a lot of time getting that animal acclimated and able to be handled and worked in the arena. Every one of our kids who do 4-H, they put a lot of effort and hard work into each and everything they do.”
Tyler said he hopes everyone has the chance to come out to the fair this year to get a chance to enjoy what they have to offer.
“We just hope everybody comes out,” he said.
A full schedule of events is listed below:
Friday, July 14
NUCOR STEEL DAY
6-10am Enter 4-H livestock
7:30-10am Horse & Pony Sponsored Breakfast Community Room
7:30-9:30am Enter 4-H Poultry
7:30-10-30am Enter 4-H Rabbits
9:00 am EXHIBIT HALL GRAND OPENING
9:00 am 4-H ROCKET LAUNCH
10:00 am 4-H POULTRY SHOW
1: 30pm 4-H RABBITS HOW Paris Livestock Arena
6-10pm Enter all 4-H Livestock (Except Horse & Pony)
Saturday, July 15
WAYNETOWN AG CENTER DAY
8-1 2:30 pm Blood Drive in Memory of Owen Michael Grubbs
9am 4-H DAIRY SHOW Paris Livestock Arena
9-11 am Enter Open Class Exhibits Exhibit Hall
10:30am 4-H DAIRY GOATS HOW Paris Livestock Arena
11:30am Judging of Open Class Exhibits
12-4pm MODEL TRACTOR PULL JUDGING Commercial Building
12:30pm 4-H SHEEP SHOW Paris Livestock Arena
2-4pm 4-H TRACTOR DRIVING CONTEST South Field
2-4pm Registration for Car Show Lawn North of the Exhibit Hall Building
4-7pm CAR SHOW
4:30-7:30pm JONAH FISH FRY Sponsored by: Fountain Co. 4-H Council
6pm Open Class Baked Goods Auction
7pm New Playground Ribbon Cutting
East of Commercial Building
7:30pm QUEEN CONTEST Paris Livestock Arena
Sunday, July 16
PIVOT BIO DAY
8-9am CHURCH SERVICE
Paris Livestock Arena
Sterling Christian Church
9am 4-H HORSE& PONY SHOW
12:30pm Register for Little Miss & Mr. Contest
Open to ages 5-7
1pm LITTLE MISS & MR CONTEST Paris Livestock Arena
2pm Registration Baby Contest
Newborn to 4 yrs.
2pm 4H PET & AQUATIC JUDGING Exhibit Hall
2:30 pm BABY CONTEST Paris livestock Arena
3:30-4pm Registration for Kiddie Tractor Pull Exhibit Hall Building
3:30-4pm Register for Corn Hole Tournament Outside Jr. Leaders Stand
4pm ATTICA FFA KIDDIE TRACTOR PULL ages 4-9
4pm CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
4:30-7pm SPAGHETTI SUPPER Sponsored by: Extension Homemakers
5:30pm AWARDS PROGRAM
Paris Livestock Arena honoring 4-H Project Champions, Leaders and 10-Year Members
7:15pm Battle of the Barns Participants Meet-Up Outside Jr. Leaders Stand
7:30pm BATTLE OF THE BARNS Paris livestock Arena
Monday, July 17
ADM GRAIN COMPANY DAY
9am 4-H SWINE SHOW Paris Livestock Arena
5-8 pm BEEF SUPPER
Sponsored by: Fountain Co. Beef Cattleman’s Association Catered by the Beef House, Covington
7:30 pm GRAND CHAMPION 4-H SWINE SHOW Paris Livestock Arena
Tuesday, July 18
AHW, LLC DAY
9am 4-H BEEF SHOW Paris livestock Arena
4:30pm 4-H CAT SHOW
Exhibit Hall
5-8pm SOUTH FOUNTAIN PIONEERS SCHOLARSHIP SUPPER
Sponsored by: South Fountain Pioneers
5:30pm Register for Pet & Hobby Parade Paris Livestock Arena
6pm PET &HOBBY PARADE Paris Livestock Arena, Sponsored by: Farm Bureau Inc.
7:30pm GRAND CHAMPION BEEF DRIVE Paris Livestock Arena
Midnight Deadline for livestock auction sign-up.
Wednesday, July 19
THE FOUNTAIN TRUST COMPANY DAY
9am 4-H BOER GOAT SHOW Paris Livestock Arena
1 pm 4-H DOG OBEDIENCE, SHOWMANSHIP AGILITY SHOW Paris Livestock Arena
3:15-7:45 Blood Drive Versiti Blood Center of Indiana — Bloodmobile
5-8pm FOOD TRUCK NIGHT
6pm 4-H FASHION REVUE Paris Livestock Arena
7:30pm 4-H MASTER SHOWMANSHIP Paris Livestock Arena (McCollum, Cooper-Kerr, Jamie Stockdale Scholarship award winners announced)
Release of Non-Sale Livestock at conclusion of Master Showmanship
Thursday, July 20
MIKE ALSOP CHEVROLET BUICK DAY
8am 4-H HORSE & PONY GAMING CLASSES
8am-1pm 4-H EXHIBITS RELEASED
8am-1pm OPEN CLASS EXHIBITS RELEASED
11-12:30pm 4-H SUPER FUN DAY Paris Livestock Arena (Mini 4-H included)
4pm 4-H LIVESTOCK AUCTION