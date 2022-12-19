The Fountain County Commissioners have set the 2023 meeting schedule.
The council will meet at 9 a.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month. The meetings will be in the Commissioners/Council meeting room of the courthouse in Covington.
Updated: December 19, 2022 @ 10:59 pm
The Fountain County Commissioners have set the 2023 meeting schedule.
The council will meet at 9 a.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month. The meetings will be in the Commissioners/Council meeting room of the courthouse in Covington.
The meeting dates are: Jan. 3 (Tuesday), Jan. 17 (Tuesday), Feb. 6, Feb. 21 (Tuesday), March 6, March 20, April 3, April 17, May 1, May 15, June 5, June 20, July 5 (Wednesday), July 17,m Aug. 7, Aug. 21, Sept. 5 (Tuesday), Sept. 18, Oct. 2, Oct. 16, Nov. 6, Nov. 20, Dec. 4 and Dec. 18.
The commissioners also approved the holiday schedule for 2023.
Those days are: New Year’s Day, Jan. 2, Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 16, Presidents’ Day, Feb. 20, Good Friday, April 7, Memorial Day, May 29, Independence Day (observed) July 3, and July 4, Labor Day, Sept. 4, Columbus Day, Oct. 9, Veterans Day, Nov. 10, Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, Christmas Day, Dec. 25 and Dec. 26.
It includes 14 days that offices close for the employees of the courthouse, health department, highway - unless emergency and they are called in to work to clear roads, Soil and Water.
It also includes 14 days for the employees of the sheriff/jail department, jail matron, jail cook, administrator of records and transport office.
Community corrections will be paid for holidays actually worked at time-and-a-half.
Nine major holidays are paid at regular time and $100 (New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day): Ambulance (10) $5,400; E-911/radio dispatch (4), $3,600; sheriff deputies (8), $4,900; jailers (10), $5,400.
