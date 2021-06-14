The following Fountain County Commissioners were present at the meeting: Brenda Hardy, Tim Shumaker and Andrew Hall.
PUBLIC COMMENT
Max Morgan had a few complaints about the roads/ditches down Stringtown Road by his home (3254 Stringtown Rd). The culverts are clogged and there are bumps in the road that need to be flattened. Rusty, Tim and Roger will be going down to see what needs to be done.
Jim Curtis approached the Commissioners about the property that is connected to his land that has gone up for tax sale a couple times and is now on the Commissioner sale. The piece of land was owned by the railroad. Upon the closing of the railroad, the land should have reverted back to the property owner. The paperwork was never done and it has since changed hands multiple times. They are looking for a way to get it into their name. They were advised to either purchase the property at the upcoming tax sale or seek counsel to do a quiet title to get the property put into their names.
Letter from Carol Freese regarding Tulip tree on Courthouse lawn
Carol Freese had the DNR look at a tree on the courthouse lawn. It was recommended that it be removed and replaced. A motion was made by Andrew Hall to purchase a new Tulip tree for the Courthouse lawn from county funds. Tim Shumaker seconded the motion. Vote: 3-0
They still need a quote to remove the tree.
MINUTES
A motion was made by Tim Shumaker and seconded by Andrew Hall to approve the minutes of the April 19, 2021 meetings as presented. Vote: 3-0
CLAIMS 1–136 ($181,990.13), Unpublished Claims & Payroll Claims
A motion was made by Andrew Hall and seconded by Tim Shumaker to approve the Claims. Vote: 3-0
March Report of Collections - as submitted:
Clerk’s Report and Ambulance
A motion was made by Tim Shumaker and seconded by Andrew Hall to acknowledge the Clerk’s Report and the Ambulance monthly Report of Collections for March. Vote: 3-0
CYBERSECURITY EMERGENCY RESPONSE PLAN & ACCEPTANCE OF USE POLICY
Joe Whitaker presented the above-named plan and policy at the last meeting for review.
A motion was made by Andrew Hall and seconded by Tim Shumaker to adopt the Cybersecurity Emergency Response Plan & Acceptance of Use Policy. Vote: 3-0
Plan Commission – Bhanne LLC received a favorable recommendation from the Plan Commission to amend the property type from Agriculture to Commercial. They are planning on erecting a new commercial building on 10 acres.
A motion was made by Andrew Hall and seconded by Tim Shumaker to approve the favorable recommendation to change the property from Agriculture to Commercial. Vote: 3-0
DEPARTMENT HEAD REPORTS
Assessor – Sandy Whitaker
Her data collector has had major health issues and will be moving to part time. She would like to raise the part time pay to $14.00. She would also like to hire another Full-Time employee. She will not be running again and needs to get people in place for the new Assessor. Commissioners stated to go to the Council with her request.
The commissioners requested that she, along with all of the other department heads submit a letter to the Commissioners on why they are hiring a new employee or replacing someone.
Highway – Rusty Peevler
There is a massive sink hole on 1400N. Roger Azar has gone and looked at it and there are many unknowns until it is dug into. It needs to be addressed quickly. It is a bigger project than the highway department can handle. Rusty recommended Bell’s excavating, but Stull’s also put in a quote but it didn’t include everything that Bell’s did. They asked Stull to put in another quote to include shoring up the site, so that it is a better comparison.
The deck was fixed on the Rob Roy Bridge. The lowered speed limit sign and lowered clearance signs still need to be installed.
There are a few items that he would like to purchase and wants to use the proceeds from the recent auction. One of the main pieces of equipment they need is a compactor. He will need to go to the Council to ask for funds.
County Road W 240 N. The County is going to continue to maintain the road. They will be reaching out to the State for proper paperwork to get it put on the inventory to receive money for maintaining it. They will add Brewer road at the same time. There was discussion about other roads that are being maintained but no funds are being received from the State.
Ambulance – Garth Kagels
The green military ambulance needs to be declared as surplus by the Commissioners in order to sell it. It then needs to be advertised for bids with a minimum amount of money that they would settle for.
A motion was made by Tim Shumaker and seconded by Andrew Hall to declare the truck as surplus and to sell it for no less than $5,000.
Vote: 3-0
EMA- Joe Whitaker
There is an EMA Board meeting on May 13th at 4 p.m. and an LEPC meeting at 12 p.m. the same day.
Auditor- Colleen Chambers
She presented the Commissioners with the Annual Congressional School Report.
A motion was made by Tim Shumaker and seconded by Andrew Hall to accept the Congressional School Report. Vote: 3-0
Tim Shumaker – Tow Path Road
Tim is requesting an Ordinance to change the Speed Limit to 30 mph on Tow Path Road.
MURALS
Rick Beck reported that there was water leaking down the wall onto the murals upstairs near the courtroom. Andrew will be reaching out to a couple contacts to see about fixing the issue.
PLANTERS
Tim Shumaker stated there was a miscommunication about the flower planters. It is not the County’s responsibility to move the planters from Craig Stalter’s house. A 2nd letter will be sent to Craig to have them moved to the fairgrounds at his own expense or have him make an offer to purchase them. An executive session may be necessary.