The Fountain County Commissioners recently approved a new emergency air medical transportation agreement with PHI Cares, according to information provided.
The agreement will provide air medical transport benefits for all residents of Fountain County when they are transported by a PHI aircraft or Ascension St. Vincent StatFlight aircraft in the region. The new agreement began Jan. 1.
Th PHI Cares member program supports the households and residents of Fountain County. With the launch of this agreement, county residents will not be required to pay an additional out-of-pocket expense for their emergency air medical transportation when a PHI or Ascension St. Vincent StatFlight aircraft i the region transports them from Fountain County or a surrounding county including Warren, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Parke and Montgomery counties.
“On behalf of Fountain County Board of Commissioners (Brenda Hardy, Tim Shumaker, and Andrew Hall) and Fountain County Council , it’s my honor to introduce to you the county’s partnership with PHI Cares,” Andrew Hall, Fountain County Board of Commissioners.
“We are honored to present this partnership and benefit to our residents of Fountain County. As much as we hope no one ever has to utilize these services, we know life presents us all with some unforeseeable circumstance that may require air medical transporting.”
Residents should always call 9-1-1 first when they have a medical emergency. The 9-1-1 dispatchers will dispatch an ambulance. The attending paramedics will determine if an air ambulance is needed. If a resident is transported by a PHI Health aircraft they should notify the PHI Cares membership department at 1.888.I.Fly.PHI (1.888.435.9744) and provide them with the Fountain County PHI Cares membership number #GHLMS-21-95352 and their date of transport.
PHI will be providing Fountain County Commissioners with special membership ID cards that include the PHI Cares membership number. Residents can obtain their PHI Cares membership cards from the following locations: Fountain County Courthouse, Auditor’s Office, Covington; Attica City Hall; Covington City Hall, Veedersburg Town Hall, Hillsboro Town Hall, Kingman Town Hall.
The PHI Cares Membership Program is available at more than 60 air medical bases across the country. Fountain County residents can upgrade their limited county membership benefit coverage to include nationwide PHI Cares coverage by logging in to www.phicares.org, filling out the online enrollment form, and using the discount code, FOUNTAINUPGRADE and paying an annual fee. Residents may also email the PHI Cares Membership Department at membership@PHIAirMeical.com or call 1.888.435.9744 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. MST Monday through Friday to obtain an upgrade form.
Please reference the “Fountain County” membership program when calling or writing.
Residents can visit the PHI company website at www.PHIAirMedical.com to learn more about the company nd www.PHICares.com to learn more about their membership program.