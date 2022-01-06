The Fountain County Commissioners have set the 2022 meeting schedule.
The commissioners meet at 9 a.m. on the first and third Monday of each month unless otherwise noted.
The meetings are in the commissioners meeting room of the Fountain County Courthouse in Covington.
Meeting dates include: Jan. 18 (Tuesday), Feb. 7, Feb. 22 (Tuesday), March 7, March 21, April 4, April 18, May 2, May 16, June 6, June 20, July 5, July 18, Aug. 1, Aug. 15, Sept. 6 (Tuesday), Sept. 19, Oct. 3, Oct. 17, Nov. 7, Nov. 21, Dec. 5 and Dec. 19.